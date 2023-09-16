LIVE BLOG: EHF CLW Round 2 kicks off in Györ and Partille

16:50

As we're waiting for the first whistle of the second half, let's have a look at this great shot by Jenny Helen Carlson.

16:40

Swedish team has a lot to talk about in case they want to narrow the gap and get back into this one in the second half as they've experienced way too many problems dealing with French team's defense, especially in the opening part of the first. The fact that Katharina Filter already has nine saves between the posts for Brest Bretagne is not working in favor of the home team either.

On the other hand, a four-goal lead for Györ at home against DVSC. Ana Gros and Emilie Hovden are leading them with three goals each so far.

16:35 HALF-TIME

16:31

Plays like this one appear to be the only way for Sävehof to get past Brest. What an assist from Emma Mihailovic.

16:23

It's a 4:9 Brest leading going into the final ten minutes of the game as Sävehof really struggles to get past their defense, and find a way to put the ball into the net.

16:20

In Hungary, Sandra Toft is dominating the game with five saves already as Györ leads 7:5. Toft finished the Round 1 game in the best possible way stopping Brest's last-second attempt to tie the game and, as we can see, that was no coincidence as Toft appears to be in great form early in the season.

16:18

Midway through the first, the guests are 4:7 in front in Sweden. Alicia Toublanc, and Pauletta Foppa are leading them with two goals each. Olivia Mellegard netted two for Sävehof.

16:05

Five minutes into the game in Sweden, we're witnessing a real battle of defenses. The result is 0:2 in favor of the guests with Sävehof still looking for a way through the French team's defense.

16:00

The matches are underway! The hosts will have the first possession in Sweden.

15:53

With just over five minutes left until the opening whistle, the atmosphere is heating up in Sweden and Hungary. Here is the list of all the fixtures awaiting for us in the EHF CLW Round 2!

15:42

In the MOTW, both teams will be aiming to put an end to their four-game losing streak in the EHF Champions League Women. If we take a sneak peek at the history books, and the chapter that talks about the encounters between Sävehof and Brest, we'll see that the French team managed to come out with a victory in every single duel between the two teams so far. Will the Swedish team manage to put an end to their winning series today? We'll find out pretty soon!

15:35

We've got two games coming up from 16.00 CET - the MOTW in Partille, Sweden between Sävehof and Brest Bretagne, as well as the Hungarian clash between Györ and DVSC. Ahead of the game against their national rivals, Rinka Duijndam said that the games between national rivals on the European level are always special.