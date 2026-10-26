The EHF Court of Appeal has confirmed the first-instance decision in the case concerning HC Zagreb player Jovica Nikolić.

During the EHF Champions League Men 2026/27 match against Aalborg Håndbold on 14 October 2026, Jovica Nikolić was directly disqualified at minute 45:25.

Following an appeal, the EHF Court of Appeal upheld the decision of the EHF Court of Handball, confirming the suspension of Jovica Nikolić from participation in EHF club competitions for two matches due to his serious unsportsmanlike conduct.

As a result, Jovica Nikolić will be suspended for HC Zagreb’s upcoming EHF Champions League Men 2026/27 match against RK Celje Pivovarna Laško on 28 October 2026.

A recourse may be filed to the European Handball Court of Arbitration (ECA) within 21 days.

photo © DIENER / Eva Manhart