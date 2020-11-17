EHF/DHF joint statement on Women’s EHF EURO 2020

The European Handball Federation together with the Danish Handball Association issue the following joint statement on the Women’s EHF EURO 2020 which is set to be played from 3 to 20 December.

Following the withdrawal of the Norwegian Handball Federation as co-organisers of the Women’s EHF EURO 2020 on Monday, consultations and talks intensified between the EHF and the DHF, assessing the possibility to have the two groups from Norway being played on Danish soil.

The assessment of the technical, organisational and economic aspects of this change is currently ongoing with the full support of all parties involved.

"The European Handball Federation very much appreciates the flexibility of the Danish Handball Association and the swift and positive approach in these challenging times. We are permanently in touch with our friends in Denmark and support them wherever we can," says EHF Secretary General Martin Hausleitner.

"With just 16 days to go, everyone understands that this is an enormous task, and we are lucky to have an experienced organiser such as the Danish Handball Association ready to tackle it. Nevertheless, there are many questions that must be answered, and given the current status we are confident that a final – and positive – decision will arrive by the end of this week."

Per Bertelsen, President of the Danish Handball Association, says: "Several talks have taken place today, not only on the organisational but also on the political level. Given the complexity of the organisation, not all answers come as easily as we wished for. Where we stand now, an announcement by the end of this week looks feasible."

"We are receiving support and positive messages from all sides, but if we do it, we want to do it right. Of course, we all wished for a different scenario and this championship being held in Norway and Denmark. But now things have changed, and we will do our utmost to make this championship happen in Denmark."