The Disciplinary Commission has reached its decision in a case opened against the Portuguese player Victor Iturizza.

In the Men’s EHF EURO 2026 match Denmark vs Portugal, which took place on 20 January 2026 in Herning, Denmark, the Portuguese player Victor Iturizza was directly disqualified at minute 54:29 of the match.

After a careful evaluation of the incident, the Disciplinary Commission found that the action was severely reckless and dangerous.

Due to the serious unsportsmanlike conduct the Disciplinary Commission decided that Victor Iturizza is suspended from participation in EHF National Team Competitions for one match.

He is therefore not entitled to play the next match of the Men’s EHF EURO 2026: Germany vs. Portugal on 22 January 2026.

An appeal may be filed with the Jury before 20:00 CET on 21 January 2026, but does not have any suspensive effect against the present decision.