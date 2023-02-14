EHF EURO Highlight Matches return for next rounds

Following the successful Match of the Week concept in the EHF Champions League, there will be one Highlight Match for each round of the EHF EURO Qualifiers and one from the EHF EURO Cup.

Extensive coverage will be provided to these matches across the EHF EURO digital channels - including Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. A mobile reporter will be on site to provide exclusive behind-the-scenes and on-court content.

And just like in Match of the Week for the EHF Champions League Men, every Highlight Match will have English commentary on EHFTV, providing key analysis on the action unfolding on the court as the Qualifiers continue.

Highlight matches for rounds 3 & 4

Round 3

EHF EURO CUP: Sweden vs Spain (Wednesday 8 March, 19:10 CET, Linkoping)

EHF EURO Qualifiers: Switzerland vs Hungary (Thursday 9 March, 19:00 CET, Schaffhausen)

Round 4

EHF EURO Qualifiers: France vs Poland (Saturday 11 March, 21:10 CET, Aix en Provence)

EHF EURO Cup: Germany vs Denmark (Sunday 12 March, 14:15 CET, Hamburg)