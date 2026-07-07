EHF European Cup Men 2026/27 clubs look forward to upcoming draw

EHF European Cup Men 2026/27 round 1

38 participants will start their campaigns in round 1, played across two-leg home-and-away games to determine who advances to the next phase, taking the aggregate score into consideration. The first leg of round 1 is scheduled on 12–13 September, with the return leg to take place one week later, on 19–20 September 2026.

The ties for round 1 will be decided during the draw on Tuesday 14 July at 11:00 CEST, live on the Home of Handball YouTube channel.

The teams participating in the EHF European Cup Men 2026/27 round 1 are:

BSV Bern

Tallinna Mistra

Parnassos Strovolou

RK Budvanska Rivijera Budva

Kyndil

Vilnius VHC Sviesa

Handball Esch

KH Besa Famgas

Maccabi Rishon Le Zion

A.C. PAOK

RK Konjuh

Spor Toto SK

RK Dubočica 54

HC Fivers WAT Margareten

Handball Brno

Teamnetwork Albatro Siracusa

PAC Omonia 29M

MRK Sutjeska

VIF

Granitas-Karys

HB Dudelange

KH Vëllaznimi

Maccabi Tel Aviv

Ionikos A.C. N.F.

Istanbul GSK

SC Kelag Ferlach

Pallamano Conversano

HC Berchem

Holon Yuvalim HC

NETLAND MKS Kalisz

GRK Tikves 2014

GS Monte Drama 1986

AHC Potaissa Turda

RK Vogošća

RK Gorenje Velenje

Giresunspor

ALPLA HC Hard

MRK Trogir

EHF European Cup Men 2026/27 round 2

The 19 winners of the round 1 ties will advance to round 2, where they will join the 45 directly qualified clubs. The first leg of this phase will be played on 17–18 October, with the second leg scheduled for 24–25 October 2026.

The date for the draw for round 2 is to be confirmed in coming days.

The teams directly qualified for the EHF European Cup Men 2026/27 round 2 are:

defending champions GRK Ohrid

REBUD KPR Ostrovia Ostrów Wielkopolski

HC Alkaloid

Olympiacos S.F.P.

Haukar

SCM Politehnica Timisoara

RK Borac m:tel

PLER-Budapest

RK Trimo Trebnje

Runar Sandefjord

Besiktas JK

RK Vojvodina

roomz JAGS Vöslau

HC Dukla Praha

BK-46

Handball Cassano Magnago SSD ARL

MKS Povaszka Bystrica

HRK Gorica

Pfadi Winterthur

Põlva Serviti

HC Motor

Sabbianco Anorthosis Famagusta

RK Lovćen Cetinje

H71

Derdaele Sporting Pelt

Dragunas Klaipeda

HB Red Boys Differdange

KH Kastrioti

Kur

A.S. SGS Rahat Hashron

ZRHK TENAX Dobele

HV KRAS/Volendam

Islington HC

HC Butel Skopje

AEK

MRK Sloga Doboj

RK Slovenj Gradec

Nærbø IL

Nilüfer Belediyespor

RK Dinamo Pančevo

Förthof UHK Krems

HC ROBE Zubři

IFK Handball Helsinki

Raimond Sassari

HK Bojnice

The 32 winning sides from round 2 progress to round 3, played on 21–22 and 28–29 November, with the draw on 27 October to decide the ties for this phase of the competition.

Only half of the round 3 clubs will advance to the Last 16, as the draw on 12 January 2027 will reveal the eight ties, to be held on 13–14 and 20–21 February next year.

The victors in the Last 16 stage secure their tickets to the quarter-finals, which will take place on 20–21 and 27–28 March 2027. The draw to decide both the quarter-final pairings and the path into the semi-finals will be on 23 February 2027.

The semi-finals will be played on 17–18 and 24–25 April 2027, followed by the two-leg final on 22–23 and 29–30 May 2027. A draw on 27 April 2027 may decide the home right for the two legs of the final.