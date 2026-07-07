EHF European Cup Men 2026/27 clubs look forward to upcoming draw

EHF European Cup Men 2026/27 round 1
38 participants will start their campaigns in round 1, played across two-leg home-and-away games to determine who advances to the next phase, taking the aggregate score into consideration. The first leg of round 1 is scheduled on 12–13 September, with the return leg to take place one week later, on 19–20 September 2026.
The ties for round 1 will be decided during the draw on Tuesday 14 July at 11:00 CEST, live on the Home of Handball YouTube channel.
The teams participating in the EHF European Cup Men 2026/27 round 1 are:
- BSV Bern
- Tallinna Mistra
- Parnassos Strovolou
- RK Budvanska Rivijera Budva
- Kyndil
- Vilnius VHC Sviesa
- Handball Esch
- KH Besa Famgas
- Maccabi Rishon Le Zion
- A.C. PAOK
- RK Konjuh
- Spor Toto SK
- RK Dubočica 54
- HC Fivers WAT Margareten
- Handball Brno
- Teamnetwork Albatro Siracusa
- PAC Omonia 29M
- MRK Sutjeska
- VIF
- Granitas-Karys
- HB Dudelange
- KH Vëllaznimi
- Maccabi Tel Aviv
- Ionikos A.C. N.F.
- Istanbul GSK
- SC Kelag Ferlach
- Pallamano Conversano
- HC Berchem
- Holon Yuvalim HC
- NETLAND MKS Kalisz
- GRK Tikves 2014
- GS Monte Drama 1986
- AHC Potaissa Turda
- RK Vogošća
- RK Gorenje Velenje
- Giresunspor
- ALPLA HC Hard
- MRK Trogir
EHF European Cup Men 2026/27 round 2
The 19 winners of the round 1 ties will advance to round 2, where they will join the 45 directly qualified clubs. The first leg of this phase will be played on 17–18 October, with the second leg scheduled for 24–25 October 2026.
The date for the draw for round 2 is to be confirmed in coming days.
The teams directly qualified for the EHF European Cup Men 2026/27 round 2 are:
- defending champions GRK Ohrid
- REBUD KPR Ostrovia Ostrów Wielkopolski
- HC Alkaloid
- Olympiacos S.F.P.
- Haukar
- SCM Politehnica Timisoara
- RK Borac m:tel
- PLER-Budapest
- RK Trimo Trebnje
- Runar Sandefjord
- Besiktas JK
- RK Vojvodina
- roomz JAGS Vöslau
- HC Dukla Praha
- BK-46
- Handball Cassano Magnago SSD ARL
- MKS Povaszka Bystrica
- HRK Gorica
- Pfadi Winterthur
- Põlva Serviti
- HC Motor
- Sabbianco Anorthosis Famagusta
- RK Lovćen Cetinje
- H71
- Derdaele Sporting Pelt
- Dragunas Klaipeda
- HB Red Boys Differdange
- KH Kastrioti
- Kur
- A.S. SGS Rahat Hashron
- ZRHK TENAX Dobele
- HV KRAS/Volendam
- Islington HC
- HC Butel Skopje
- AEK
- MRK Sloga Doboj
- RK Slovenj Gradec
- Nærbø IL
- Nilüfer Belediyespor
- RK Dinamo Pančevo
- Förthof UHK Krems
- HC ROBE Zubři
- IFK Handball Helsinki
- Raimond Sassari
- HK Bojnice
The 32 winning sides from round 2 progress to round 3, played on 21–22 and 28–29 November, with the draw on 27 October to decide the ties for this phase of the competition.
Only half of the round 3 clubs will advance to the Last 16, as the draw on 12 January 2027 will reveal the eight ties, to be held on 13–14 and 20–21 February next year.
The victors in the Last 16 stage secure their tickets to the quarter-finals, which will take place on 20–21 and 27–28 March 2027. The draw to decide both the quarter-final pairings and the path into the semi-finals will be on 23 February 2027.
The semi-finals will be played on 17–18 and 24–25 April 2027, followed by the two-leg final on 22–23 and 29–30 May 2027. A draw on 27 April 2027 may decide the home right for the two legs of the final.