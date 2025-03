Potential semi-final returners could meet

Two of the four remaining teams this season could be returning to the EHF European Cup semi-finals for the second year in a row.

Last season, CS Minaur Baia Mare were defeated by later-crowned champions Valur, while Olympiacos SFP went to the finals. CS Minaur Baia Mare could be part of the last four for the third time in four seasons. The sides from Romania and Greece could meet in a potential semi-final in April.

Photos © Sotiris Dimitropoulos (main), Haukar (in-text)