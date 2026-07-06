EHF European Cup Women 2026/27 teams and draw date set

EHF European Cup Women 2026/27 round 2

44 teams will start in the opening phase, round 2, playing a series of two-leg home-and-away games to determine the winners of each tie, based on the aggregate score. Round 2 will be played on 3–4 and 10–11 October 2026, and it is the ties for this stage that will be drawn on 14 July, with streaming live on the Home of Handball YouTube channel.

The teams in round 2 are:

ŽORK Bor

KHF Samadrexha

RK Hadzici

HC Galychanka

Yellow Winterthur

VIF

HB Dudelange

Kur

Cascada - HC Garliava SC

Bnot-Herzliya HC

Levalea 2010

HC Byala

HB Sint Truiden

Youth Union of Athienou

HK Slovan Duslo Šala

Odunpazari SK

AD Academia Andebol Sao Pedro do Sul

Anagennisi Artas

Zwartwoud Kwiek

WHC Vardar

Jomi PDO Salerno

ŽRK Velenje

RK Ruma

KHF Shqiponja

OŽRK Krajina Cazin

LK Zug Handball

H71

HB Red Boys Differdange

RSK Egle Vilnius

Maccabi Haarazim Ramat Gan

Mavrommatis

HC DAC Dunajská Streda

Clube Jovem Almeida Garrett

JuRo Unirek VZV

SSV Brixen Südtirol

KHF Istogu

ŽRK Krivaja

Neistin

Žalgiris Kaunas

Holon HC

APOEL K.N. Ag. Trimithias

KHF Ferizaj

Athinaikos HC

Drive in Units Quintus



EHF European Cup Women 2026/27 round 3

The winners of the round 2 ties will progress to round 3, which will feature 32 teams overall. 10 of those sides start in round 3, joining the 22 that progress from round 2.

The draw for round 3 will take place on 13 October and the matches will be played on 7–8 and 14–15 November 2026.

The teams directly qualified for round 3 are:

MŠK IUVENTA Michalovce

Haukar

Armada Praxis Yalikavak SK

Madeira Andebol SAD

O.F.N. Ionias

Westfriesland SEW

WHC Cair Skopje

Handball Erice SSD ARL

ŽRK Mlinotest Ajdovščina

MADx WAT Atzgersdorf

The 16 winning sides from round 3 carry on to the Last 16, with the draw for that phase to be held on 17 November 2026. The Last 16 will be played on 9–10 and 16–17 January 2027.

The victors in the Last 16 stage go on to the quarter-finals, which will take place on 13–14 and 20–21 February 2027. The draw to decide both the quarter-final pairings and the path into the semi-finals will be on 19 January 2027.

The semi-finals will be played on 20–21 and 27–28 March 2027, followed by the two-leg final on 1/2 and 8/9 May 2027. A draw on 30 March 2027 may decide the home right for the two legs of the final.

Follow the draw for EHF European Cup Women 2026/27 round 2 on 14 July at 11:00 CEST live on the Home of Handball YouTube channel.