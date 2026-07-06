EHF European Cup Women 2026/27 teams and draw date set

EHF European Cup Women 2026/27 round 2
44 teams will start in the opening phase, round 2, playing a series of two-leg home-and-away games to determine the winners of each tie, based on the aggregate score. Round 2 will be played on 3–4 and 10–11 October 2026, and it is the ties for this stage that will be drawn on 14 July, with streaming live on the Home of Handball YouTube channel.
The teams in round 2 are:
- ŽORK Bor
- KHF Samadrexha
- RK Hadzici
- HC Galychanka
- Yellow Winterthur
- VIF
- HB Dudelange
- Kur
- Cascada - HC Garliava SC
- Bnot-Herzliya HC
- Levalea 2010
- HC Byala
- HB Sint Truiden
- Youth Union of Athienou
- HK Slovan Duslo Šala
- Odunpazari SK
- AD Academia Andebol Sao Pedro do Sul
- Anagennisi Artas
- Zwartwoud Kwiek
- WHC Vardar
- Jomi PDO Salerno
- ŽRK Velenje
- RK Ruma
- KHF Shqiponja
- OŽRK Krajina Cazin
- LK Zug Handball
- H71
- HB Red Boys Differdange
- RSK Egle Vilnius
- Maccabi Haarazim Ramat Gan
- Mavrommatis
- HC DAC Dunajská Streda
- Clube Jovem Almeida Garrett
- JuRo Unirek VZV
- SSV Brixen Südtirol
- KHF Istogu
- ŽRK Krivaja
- Neistin
- Žalgiris Kaunas
- Holon HC
- APOEL K.N. Ag. Trimithias
- KHF Ferizaj
- Athinaikos HC
- Drive in Units Quintus
EHF European Cup Women 2026/27 round 3
The winners of the round 2 ties will progress to round 3, which will feature 32 teams overall. 10 of those sides start in round 3, joining the 22 that progress from round 2.
The draw for round 3 will take place on 13 October and the matches will be played on 7–8 and 14–15 November 2026.
The teams directly qualified for round 3 are:
- MŠK IUVENTA Michalovce
- Haukar
- Armada Praxis Yalikavak SK
- Madeira Andebol SAD
- O.F.N. Ionias
- Westfriesland SEW
- WHC Cair Skopje
- Handball Erice SSD ARL
- ŽRK Mlinotest Ajdovščina
- MADx WAT Atzgersdorf
The 16 winning sides from round 3 carry on to the Last 16, with the draw for that phase to be held on 17 November 2026. The Last 16 will be played on 9–10 and 16–17 January 2027.
The victors in the Last 16 stage go on to the quarter-finals, which will take place on 13–14 and 20–21 February 2027. The draw to decide both the quarter-final pairings and the path into the semi-finals will be on 19 January 2027.
The semi-finals will be played on 20–21 and 27–28 March 2027, followed by the two-leg final on 1/2 and 8/9 May 2027. A draw on 30 March 2027 may decide the home right for the two legs of the final.
Follow the draw for EHF European Cup Women 2026/27 round 2 on 14 July at 11:00 CEST live on the Home of Handball YouTube channel.