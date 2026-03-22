Quarter-finals open with big win for Bursa, small lead for Guardes

Quarter-finals open with big win for Bursa, small lead for Guardes

MAL7445 V
EHF / Björn Pazen
22 March 2026, 17:00

The first two EHF European Cup Women 2025/26 quarter-finals saw a big 36:30 win for Turkish side Bursa Büyüksehir BSK against A.C. PAOK, but Club Balonmán Atlético Guardes hold a lead of just one goal in their derby against ATTICGO Bm Elche.

PAOK and Elche host the return legs next weekend, when the other two pairings — Cabooter Fortes Venlo and MSK IUVENTA Michalovce, and Costa del Sol Malaga against Hazena Kynzvart, will be played as double-headers next weekend in Slovakia and Spain.

QUARTER-FINALS, FIRST LEG

Club Balonmán Atlético Guardes (ESP) vs ATTICGO Bm Elche (ESP) 21:20 (10:6)

The all-Spanish clash was a defensive battle from the start until the end. Atlético Guardes, finalists in 2023 and semi-finalists in 2023, played an impressive first half and conceded only six goals in the first 30 minutes. The hosts shocked the 2024 winners with a 9:3 start, but Elche then managed to reduce the gap slowly, but constantly. Atlético Guardes still had a comfortable 14:7 lead in the 39th minute, and with eight minutes to go, the hosts still seemed to be on the way to a clear victory at 20:15. But, boosted by top scorer Carmen Claudino, Elche scored a 5:1 run to finish the match, leaving the way clear for a thrilling second leg. After her six goals against Elche, Claudino is now on 38 season goals.

Bursa Büyüksehir BSK (TUR) vs A.C. PAOK (GRE) 36:30 (19:14)

In their second ever EHF European Cup season, Bursa Büyüksehir BSK are close to the semi-finals. A.C. PAOK surprised the hosts with a 3:0 start, but Bursa took the lead for the first time at 7:6 in the 14th minute. In the last minutes of the first half, the Turkish side pulled ahead from 13:12 to a five-goal lead at the break, driven by Yeliz Özel and Joana da Costa. However, PAOK centre back Olympia Andritsou was unstoppable, and here goals were crucial for the visitors’ strongest period, as they closed the gap to four goals in the 39th minute. However, this was a wake-up call for the hosts, who scored a 4:1 run for their first seven-goal lead at 28:21. PAOK responded once more, coming back to just three goals down at 33:30 in the 58th minute, before a 3:0 run by Bursa decided the match. After eliminating AEK Athens in round 3, Bursa have paved the way to knocking out another Greek side.

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