Based on the latest EHF Club Ranking, the participants have been seeded into four pots prior to the event, with country protection rule applied during the draw.

Quarter-finalists in the previous season, RK Nexe now start their campaign in group A with Elverum Håndball, Saint Raphaël Var Handball and Hammarby Handboll.

IRUDEK Bidasoa Irun are in their fifth EHF European League group phase and share group B with Limoges Handball, FH Hafnarfjordur and Marítimo da Madeira SAD, while HC Izvidac, Kadetten Schaffhausen, Chambéry Savoie Mont Blanc Handball and CSM Bucuresti compete in group C.

IK Sävehof, Tatran Prešov, MRK Sesvete Triglav Osiguranje and Bergischer HC make up for a thrilling group D.

Two-time EHF European League Men winners, in 2023/24 and 2024/25, and last season’s bronze medallists SG Flensburg-Handewitt were drawn in group E, alongside Fraikin BM Granollers, ACS HC Buzau and Aguas Santas Milaneza.

2021/22 champions Sport Lisboa e Benfica hope for another successful campaign in group F, where they play against HCB Karviná, Bathco BM Torrelavega and TTH Holstebro.

Boasting EHF Champions League experience, HC Eurofarm Pelister prepare to face VfL Gummersbach, Dicorpebal Logroño La Rioja and PGE Wybrzeze Gdansk in group G.

Finally, MOL Tatabánya KC, Valur, RD LL Grosist Slovan and Mors-Thy Håndbold battle in group H for the two play-off spots available.

The group phase includes six rounds, played from 29 September to 2 December 2026. The first and second-placed teams in each EHF European League Men group will advance to the play-offs — where they will be joined by the third- and fourth-placed teams from the EHF Champions League group phase.