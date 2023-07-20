EHF European League Men groups to be revealed

The draw at the EHF headquarters in Vienna will be streamed live on YouTube.

A total of 27 teams have been seeded to the group phase, and will be joined by the five winners of the five qualification ties, drawn on Tuesday.

It is the first time that group matches with 32 teams are played following a revamp of the EHF European League's competition format for the 2023/24 season.

EHF European League Men 2023/24 group phase pots

POT 1: Füchse Berlin, Sporting CP, HBC Nantes, REBI Balonmano Cuenca, Górnik Zabrze, RK Nexe, Bjerringbro-Silkeborg, Kadetten Schaffhausen

POT 2: IFK Kristianstad, HC Alkaloid, MOL Tatabanya KC, RK Gorenje Velenje, MSK Povazska Bystrica, Dinamo Bucuresti, AEK Athens, Elverum Handball

POT 3: SG Flensburg-Handewitt, Sport Lisboa e Benfica, Chambery Savoie Mont Blanc HB, BM Logroño La Rioja, KGHM Chrobry Glogow, Skjern Handbold, HC Kriens-Luzern, IK Sävehof

POT 4: Rhein-Neckar Löwen/HC Vardar 1961, ABC de Braga/RK Trimo Trebnje, Fraikin BM. Granollers/CSM Constanta, Pfadi Winterthur/Aguas Santas Milaneza, Ystads IF HF/"Recken"-TSV Hannover-Burgdorf, HC Vojvodina, RK Izvidac, HC Lovcen-Cetinje

The eight teams in pots 1 and 2 will first be drawn into groups A to H. After this, country protection comes into play for pots 3 and 4; so SG Flensburg-Handewitt cannot be drawn into the same group as Füchse Berlin, for example.

For pot 4 a "full" country protection is in place, meaning that, for example, the winner of the qualification tie between Rhein-Neckar Löwen and HC Vardar 1961 cannot be put in a group with a German or Macedonian team.

The top two teams in each group will qualify for the new main round. There will be no main round draw; the qualifying teams from groups A and B will form one main round group, with groups C and D, E and F, and G and H progressing in the same fashion.

Each team will take the points they gained against the team which also qualified from their group with them to the main round.

The qualification round is set to take place between 26 August and 3 September 2023, before the group matches begin on 17 October.