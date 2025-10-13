The group matches of the EHF European League Men 2025/26 throws off on Tuesday 14 October, with 16 exciting matches getting the season underway. With just one day to go to the start, the goal for the participating teams has already been set: For a third year in a row the EHF Finals, the competition’s final weekend, will be held in the Barclays Arena in Hamburg.

Furthermore, EHF Marketing, the marketing arm of the European Handball Federation, announced a major addition to the event’s partner line-up on Monday.

In two key markets, the European betting company Winamax has acquired the title partner rights, with the EHF Finals subsequently being named the Winamax EHF Finals2026 in Germany and France.

The announcement follows just four days after EHF Marketing and Winamax joined forces and agreed on a partnership for the Machineseeker EHF Champions League.

Perfect venue for one of the most exciting competitions in European handball

The choice of Barclays Arena as a neutral location in the Active City Hamburg enables the Winamax EHF Finals 2026 to be widely promoted across Europe.

It also establishes a second flagship venue for European handball alongside the LANXESS arena in Cologne, the host venue for the EHF FINAL4.

Ticketing for the Winamax EHF Finals 2026 opens on Monday 13 October 2025, with pricing starting from €75. A limited number of day tickets will be available, and fans can obtain their tickets via https://www.eurohandball.com/ehf-finals.

A total of 32 clubs from 17 countries across Europe are starting their Road to Hamburg. Among the first games in round 1 on 14 October is a repeat of the EHF Finals 2025 semi-final, between Montpellier Handball and THW Kiel; in Hamburg in May Montpellier earned their ticket to the final with a buzzer-beater by Ahmed Hesham.

The French side will start their efforts to reach the same stage in 2026 in front of an arena that is expected to be sold out with 12,000 spectators.

The matches will be broadcast by 35 official broadcasters, bringing the emotions of the EHF European League to more than 60 territories in 4 continents. Additionally, EHFTV will secure worldwide coverage of the competition.

Statements

EHF Marketing Managing Director David Szlezak said: "After the successful hosting of the EHF Finals Men in Hamburg in 2024 and 2025, we are thrilled to be heading back to the Active City for 2026.The Barclays Arena is the perfect venue for one of the most exciting competitions in handball, and we look forward to bringing the final weekend to thousands of fans in the packed arena and far beyond together with our valued partners and sponsors."

Christoph Holstein, State Councillor for Sports in the Ministry of the Interior and Sports in Hamburg, said: "We are proud and grateful that the EHF European League is hosting its final weekend in Hamburg for the third time in a row. For us the decision is a sign that the worldwide handball community feels at home in the Active City Hamburg. The passion of the fans, the atmosphere in the Barclays Arena, and the energy of this international top event are a perfect match for Hamburg. We are truly excited for thrilling matches, big emotions, and another handball highlight in our sports-loving city!"

Steve Schwenkglenks, Managing Director of Barclays Arena Hamburg, said: "We are very pleased to once again welcome the EHF Finals 2026 to the Barclays Arena. The tournaments in 2024 and 2025 impressively demonstrated the fantastic atmosphere and enthusiasm that handball ignites in Hamburg. The fact that this top event is now taking place at the Barclays Arena for the third time is a strong sign of the excellent cooperation between the EHF, EHF Marketing and the arena team – and a confirmation that Hamburg is truly a handball stronghold."