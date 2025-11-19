EHF European League Women group phase draw awaits

EHF European League Women group phase draw awaits

19 November 2025, 12:00

With the conclusion of the EHF European League Women 2025/26 qualification rounds over the weekend, the line-up for the group phase is complete. The 16 teams that will contest the group phase will learn their opponents when the draw takes place at 11:00 CET on Thursday 20 November. 

The 16 teams will be drawn into four groups of four, with country protection in effect.

The pots are as follows:

  • Pot 1: Nykøbing Falster Håndbold, Thüringer HC, Tertnes Bergen, CSM Corona Brasov
  • Pot 2: Viborg HK, HSG Blomberg-Lippe, Motherson Mosonmagyaróvári KC, CS Rapid Bucuresti
  • Pot 3: HC Lokomotiva Zagreb, JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball, MOL Esztergom, CS Minaur Baia Mare
  • Pot 4: Chambray Touraine Handball, VfL Oldenburg, Larvik Håndballklubb, KGHM MKS Zaglebie Lubin

The pot 1 teams — defending champions Thüringer HC, Nykøbing Falster, Tertnes Bergen and Corona Brasov — were all directly seeded into the group phase prior to the season start. The remaining sides have made their way to this stage via the two qualification rounds.

The group phase will encompass six rounds, played from 10 January to 22 February 2026. From there, the two top-ranked teams in each group will qualify for the quarter-finals. The four winners of the two-leg quarter-final ties will progress to the EHF Finals Women on 16 and 17 May 2026. 

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

240828 SØS Efterskole 3345 1600Px
Previous Article “A signal that the female period should not be hidden” — Denmark blazing a new trail
2025 11 13 Fcbhandbolvswislaplock 074
Next Article MOTW quiz: How well do you know Luis Frade?

Latest news

More News