EHF European League Women group phase finally begins

Everything is ready for the EHF European League Women group phase, which begins this Saturday (7 January 2023). After two rounds of qualification and 37 teams competing to be among 16 clubs of the group phase, the start of 2023 brings us second-tier action across Europe.

Former champion Neptunes de Nantes, EHF Finals 2022 participants Ikast Handbold, 2021 runners-up Siófok KC, former EHF Champions League contenders HC Podravka Vegeta and BV Borussia 09 Dortmund, plus debutantes Fana, are all ready to take on their first matches on the European stage.