In other matches, Larvik are looking for their first points in group A, Nykøbing Falster Håndbold are welcoming HSG Blomberg-Lippe in group B, while HC Lokomotiva Zagreb can get even closer to the quarter-finals with a victory over Tertnes Bergen. VfL Oldenburg are awaiting CS Rapid Bucuresti in Germany in group C, while group D promises to bring even more excitement this weekend.
HIGHLIGHT MATCHES
GROUP A
Saturday 7 February, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV
- CS Minaur Baia Mare got back to winning ways with a victory in the Romanian league against Rapid, after two losses across all competitions
- the Romanian side is sitting on top of group A with four points with a superior goal difference than Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC and Thüringer HC, who are also boasting four points
- Fie Woller is the third-best scorer from the penalty line with 18 goals at 94 per cent shooting accuracy; Thüringer’s Johanna Reichert is the current top scorer of the competition with 40 goals, averaging a little over 13 per match in the group phase
- the reigning EHF European League champions secured a close win (33:32) in the reverse fixture in Germany, with Johanna Reichert netting 14 times
- Herbert Müller's squad is enjoying a decent form on the road this season, as they have only lost once away from home since October 2025, to Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC, while also grabbing five wins in the meantime across all competitions