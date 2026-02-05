EHF European League Women heats up as group phase reaches midpoint

Filip Mishov
EHF / Filip Mishov
05 February 2026, 13:00

With the EHF European League Women 2025/26 group phase reaching the halfway mark, round 4 offers exciting highlight matches in groups A and B, respectively, as CS Minaur Baia Mare host Thüringer HC, with both sides on four points, and MOL Esztergom welcome Chambray Touraine Handball with only a point separating the two.

In other matches, Larvik are looking for their first points in group A, Nykøbing Falster Håndbold are welcoming HSG Blomberg-Lippe in group B, while HC Lokomotiva Zagreb can get even closer to the quarter-finals with a victory over Tertnes Bergen. VfL Oldenburg are awaiting CS Rapid Bucuresti in Germany in group C, while group D promises to bring even more excitement this weekend.

HIGHLIGHT MATCHES

GROUP A

CS Minaur Baia Mare (ROU) vs Thüringer HC (GER)

Saturday 7 February, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • CS Minaur Baia Mare got back to winning ways with a victory in the Romanian league against Rapid, after two losses across all competitions
  • the Romanian side is sitting on top of group A with four points with a superior goal difference than Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC and Thüringer HC, who are also boasting four points
  • Fie Woller is the third-best scorer from the penalty line with 18 goals at 94 per cent shooting accuracy; Thüringer’s Johanna Reichert is the current top scorer of the competition with 40 goals, averaging a little over 13 per match in the group phase
  • the reigning EHF European League champions secured a close win (33:32) in the reverse fixture in Germany, with Johanna Reichert netting 14 times
  • Herbert Müller's squad is enjoying a decent form on the road this season, as they have only lost once away from home since October 2025, to Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC, while also grabbing five wins in the meantime across all competitions

GROUP B

MOL Esztergom (HUN) vs Chambray Touraine Handball (FRA)

Sunday 8 February, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • the Hungarian side is almost flawless on home court this season, having lost only once and recording eight wins across all competitions in Esztergom
  • MOL Esztergom are second in group B with four points, one more than Chambray Touraine Handball, who are in third place with three points
  • Emília Varga is the competition’s second-best scorer from the seven-metre line with 19 goals and a 90 per cent shooting accuracy
  • the hosts secured a narrow 31:30 win in the reverse fixture in France, with goalkeeper Anna Bukovszky making 16 saves at 34 per cent efficiency in the first match between the two clubs
  • Chambray Touraine Handball have recorded six away wins this season, one draw and only one loss across all competitions
  • Lucie Modenel (31 goals) and Jovana Stoiljkovic (30 goals) are spearheading the French club's attack in the group phase

IN OTHER MATCHES

GROUP A

Larvik (NOR) vs Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC (HUN)
Sunday 8 February, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV

GROUP B

Nykøbing Falster Håndbold (DEN) vs HSG Blomberg-Lippe (GER)
Saturday 7 February, 20:00 CET, live on EHFTV

GROUP C

HC Lokomotiva Zagreb (CRO) vs Tertnes Bergen (NOR)
Saturday 7 February, 20:00 CET, live on EHFTV

VfL Oldenburg (GER) vs CS Rapid Bucuresti (ROU)
Sunday 8 February, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV

GROUP D

KGHM MKS Zaglebie Lubin (POL) vs JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball (FRA)
Sunday 8 February, 14:00 CET, live on EHFTV

CSM Corona Brasov (ROU) vs Viborg HK (DEN)
Sunday 8 February, 14:00 CET, live on EHFTV

 

Photos © Ferenc Zengő (main), Christian Heilwagen & Alexis Calmel @calmelalexisphotos (in-text)

