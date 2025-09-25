The spotlight shines brightly on the double-header in Belgrade as ZRK Crvena Zvezda welcome SPONO Eagles with the star signing Katrine Lunde between the posts, while CS Rapid Bucuresti play at Hypo Niederösterreich in the highlight matches. A Swiss derby also headlines the agenda, as well as an intriguing clash between IK Sävehof and Sport Lisboa e Benfica.
HIGHLIGHT MATCHES
QUALIFICATION ROUND 2, FIRST LEG
Saturday 27 September, 18:00 CEST
- Hypo are the reigning Austrian champions and are undefeated in all competitions since March
- Ferenc Kovacs's squad is off to a flying start this season with four wins under the belt and with the Super Cup in their trophy cabinet
- despite Hypo's rich history on the European stage, the Austrian club has been eliminated in the EHF European League qualification round 2 in each of the past five years
- it is the first meeting between the two clubs
- CS Rapid Bucuresti endured a difficult start to the season with back-to-back losses in Romania's top tier before securing a win against SCM Ramnicu Valcea
- the Romanian club featured in the EHF Champions League in each of the past three campaigns and reached the play-offs last season
Sunday 28 September, 15:30 CEST
- the two-time Serbian champions are riding high on confidence as their last loss in all competitions dates back to October last year, when HSG Blomberg-Lippe defeated them in the EHF European League qualification round 2
- ZRK Crvena Zvezda signed Katrine Lunde on a contract until the end of the calendar year and shocked the handball world with this statement signing, which speaks volumes about the club's ambitions
- the Belgrade-based club boasts a modest history of featuring in the EHF club competitions and it will be only their second-ever appearance in the EHF European League
- this is the only double-header over the weekend, with both matches being played in the Serbian capital
- SPONO Eagles are the runners-up in Switzerland after losing the final to LC Brühl Handball last season
- just like ZRK Crvena Zvezda, the Swiss club has never reached the EHF European League group phase, but came close to doing so back in 2023/23, when SPONO Eagles were eliminated in qualification round 3