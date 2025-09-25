The spotlight shines brightly on the double-header in Belgrade as ZRK Crvena Zvezda welcome SPONO Eagles with the star signing Katrine Lunde between the posts, while CS Rapid Bucuresti play at Hypo Niederösterreich in the highlight matches. A Swiss derby also headlines the agenda, as well as an intriguing clash between IK Sävehof and Sport Lisboa e Benfica.

HIGHLIGHT MATCHES

QUALIFICATION ROUND 2, FIRST LEG

Saturday 27 September, 18:00 CEST

Hypo are the reigning Austrian champions and are undefeated in all competitions since March

Ferenc Kovacs's squad is off to a flying start this season with four wins under the belt and with the Super Cup in their trophy cabinet

despite Hypo's rich history on the European stage, the Austrian club has been eliminated in the EHF European League qualification round 2 in each of the past five years

it is the first meeting between the two clubs

CS Rapid Bucuresti endured a difficult start to the season with back-to-back losses in Romania's top tier before securing a win against SCM Ramnicu Valcea

the Romanian club featured in the EHF Champions League in each of the past three campaigns and reached the play-offs last season

Sunday 28 September, 15:30 CEST