EHF European League Women road begins with exciting clashes

EHF European League Women road begins with exciting clashes

Filip Mishov
EHF / Filip Mishov
25 September 2025, 12:00

EHF European League Women 2025/26 throws off with nine thrilling matches across the continent in qualification round 2.

The spotlight shines brightly on the double-header in Belgrade as ZRK Crvena Zvezda welcome SPONO Eagles with the star signing Katrine Lunde between the posts, while CS Rapid Bucuresti play at Hypo Niederösterreich in the highlight matches. A Swiss derby also headlines the agenda, as well as an intriguing clash between IK Sävehof and Sport Lisboa e Benfica.

HIGHLIGHT MATCHES

QUALIFICATION ROUND 2, FIRST LEG

Hypo Niederösterreich (AUT) vs CS Rapid Bucuresti (ROU)

Saturday 27 September, 18:00 CEST

  • Hypo are the reigning Austrian champions and are undefeated in all competitions since March
  • Ferenc Kovacs's squad is off to a flying start this season with four wins under the belt and with the Super Cup in their trophy cabinet
  • despite Hypo's rich history on the European stage, the Austrian club has been eliminated in the EHF European League qualification round 2 in each of the past five years
  • it is the first meeting between the two clubs
  • CS Rapid Bucuresti endured a difficult start to the season with back-to-back losses in Romania's top tier before securing a win against SCM Ramnicu Valcea
  • the Romanian club featured in the EHF Champions League in each of the past three campaigns and reached the play-offs last season

ZRK Crvena Zvezda (SRB) vs SPONO Eagles (SUI)

Sunday 28 September, 15:30 CEST

  • the two-time Serbian champions are riding high on confidence as their last loss in all competitions dates back to October last year, when HSG Blomberg-Lippe defeated them in the EHF European League qualification round 2
  • ZRK Crvena Zvezda signed Katrine Lunde on a contract until the end of the calendar year and shocked the handball world with this statement signing, which speaks volumes about the club's ambitions
  • the Belgrade-based club boasts a modest history of featuring in the EHF club competitions and it will be only their second-ever appearance in the EHF European League
  • this is the only double-header over the weekend, with both matches being played in the Serbian capital
  • SPONO Eagles are the runners-up in Switzerland after losing the final to LC Brühl Handball last season
  • just like ZRK Crvena Zvezda, the Swiss club has never reached the EHF European League group phase, but came close to doing so back in 2023/23, when SPONO Eagles were eliminated in qualification round 3

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

Crvena Zvezda Blomberg 89490

IN OTHER MATCHES

SPONO Eagles (NED) vs ZRK Crvena Zvezda (SRB)
Saturday 27 September, 16:00 CEST

Molde Elite (NOR) vs Skara HF (SWE)
Saturday 27 September, 17:00 CEST

LC Brühl Handball (SUI) vs GC Amicitia Zürich (SUI)
Saturday 27 September, 18:30 CEST

JuRo Unirek VZV (NED) vs Valur (ISL)
Saturday 27 September, 19:00 CEST

ES Besancon Feminin (FRA) vs DHK Banik Most (CZE)
Saturday 27 September, 19:00 CEST

IK Sävehof (SWE) vs Sport Lisboa e Benfica (POR)
Sunday 28 September, 14:30 CEST

Armada Praxis Yalikavaspor (TUR) vs HH Elite (DEN)
Sunday 28 September, 16:00 CEST

Photos © IK Sävehof (main), Vladimir Markovic (in-text)

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

EHF Metz Hand Dortmund 92074 Kevin Clement
Previous Article Unbeaten sides collide in round 3 showdowns
1000009292
Next Article Lunde’s Serbian adventure: Building legacies and aiming for glory

Latest news

More News