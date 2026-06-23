MEDIA RELEASE: The European Handball Federation (EHF) has announced the female winners of the EHF Excellence Awards 2026 — the EHF’s annual awards to honour the best handball players of the season.

After the 2025/26 European club season ended earlier this month, the women’s Team of the Season has been revealed by the EHF on Tuesday (23 June).

EHF Champions League winners Metz Handball are represented with four players, runners-up Györi Audi ETO KC with three, and Team Esbjerg with one player.

For every position on the playing court — goalkeeper, left wing, left back, centre back, line player, right back, right wing, and defender — six players were nominated based on their performances in the 2025/26 season, both on club and national team level.

The Team of the Season is based on the voting of four stakeholder groups: fans, players, coaches and media, each accounting for 25 per cent of the vote.

Women’s Team of the Season 2025/26:

Goalkeeper: Johanna Bundsen (Sweden / Metz Handball)

Left wing: Chloé Valentini (France / Metz Handball)

Left back: Bruna de Paula (Brazil / Györi Audi ETO KC)

Centre back: Henny Reistad (Norway / Team Esbjerg)

Right back: Dione Housheer (Netherlands / Györi Audi ETO KC)

Right wing: Lucie Granier (France / Metz Handball)

Line player: Sarah Bouktit (France / Metz Handball)

Defender: Kelly Dulfer (Netherlands / Györi Audi ETO KC)

From the players named in the seven positions and the best defender, the season’s Most Valuable Player (MVP) will be selected by the EHF.

The MVP of the 2025/26 season and the best young player (aged 21 or younger) will be announced at the draw ceremony for the EHF Champions League group phase on Friday, 26 June at 11:00 CEST.