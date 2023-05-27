EHF Excellence Awards nominees at the EHF Finals

For some, this nomination was a real surprise: “In the last 25 years that I played top handball, I never had been nominated for any award. This nomination of course belongs to our whole team, as without them, I could not have playing that strong,” says Garcia, currently the top European League scorer still in competition.

“I am on the same list with my biggest idols and role models — this is an incredible honour,” said Granollers’ young Nigerian right back Faruk Yusuf. Lindberg, who has received many awards before, is “very proud to be on this list” for the first edition of the EHF Excellence Awards.

The fan vote part began on Friday in the Home of Handball app and will run until 5 June. The Awards, for both men and women, honour the best players in each position: goalkeeper, left wing, left back, centre back, right back, right wing and line player plus best defender and rookie of the season. The rookie will be announced and cannot be voted for. The fan vote will be combined with votes from players, coaches and select media to determine the final results.

From the seven playing positions and the best defender, a season MVP, the Player of the Year, will be selected. The best beach handball athletes receive a dedicated award, ensuring an additional aspect of European handball is covered. The EHF Excellence Awards Gala Night, where the winners will be named, will take place on 26 June 2023 in Vienna.