Vipers Kristiansand (NOR)

Jana Knedlikova (CZE) - right wing

About her feelings:

"It feels really great to be here again and participate in this event. I spent a lot of years in Hungary, it's nice to be back. It's going to be a more special game for me playing against Győr, but now it has been some years since I left Győr, and we already met a few times. Nevertheless, there is always something special about it."

About having a chance to win the CL for the sixth time:

"Of course I have dreams about being a six-time CL champion, but it also could be my third with Vipers and the team, so we can say that this is a team dream. I'm sure we'll fight for this achievement really hard."

About the preparations:

"We prepared as usual, it is another very important game. But it is still handball and it is still ‘just a game,’ so the preparation is only a little bit different. We have big dreams for which we will give it all. But I'm sure it's going to be fun as well."

Markéta Jeřábková (CZE) – Left back

On her feelings before the tournament:

"I cannot wait to start the weekend, to be on the court and play. From the first moment we arrived in Budapest, I enjoyed every minute of it. And I see the same when I look at my teammates."

On being the title holders:

"I do not feel any pressure from the club. And we are also not putting any extra ‘we need to win now’ expectations on us. We just want to play our game and give our best performance."

On the semi-final:

"Győr is one of the best teams in the world and it will be a tough game and there will be a lot of fights so we need to prepare for this. Our fitness level should be on top. But I am really looking forward to this game."

Katrine Lunde (NOR) – Goalkeeper

On the level of competition:

“All four teams are really strong and deserve to be here, they showed that they can reach the top. The matches will be hard, no matter who you play against. We will meet Győr first, from there it will also be really tough. We had a lot of changes this year with many new players coming to the team, and now we have different options of how to play. “

On their first opponent:

“They are strong with great and experienced players. It’s very hard to analyse them as a goalkeeper, but I will try my best. I expect a lot of goals, short attacks and fast breaks back and forth. Hopefully I will be able to save some shots.”

Ole Gustav Gjekstad (NOR) – coach

On the Final4:

“It will be a difficult tournament. We know that we have two 50-50 games ahead; we will see whether the second one will be the final or a bronze medal game.”

On the semi-final:

“It will be a tough game with a high pace, as both teams want to run. The deciding factor will be who can control the tempo, that is what both of us will be fighting for. Győr has a great team with great experience, so it will be a thrilling match.”

Győri Audi ETO KC (HUN)

Sandra Toft (DEN) – goalkeeper

On the challenge:

I expect a tough game, Vipers are an incredible team, they have maybe the best attack in the Champions League and they are running a lot. We have had plenty of time for preparation and talked a lot about them. The challenge is huge, but it is the CL semi-final, so it has to be like that.

On what type of game she expects

They have great players, so our defence has to be sharp to stop them. I expect a lot of running, fast breaks and a big battle between the goalkeepers.

Ana Gros (SLO) – right back

About the game against Vipers:

"They are such amazing attackers. They just score so many goals with ease, and our job is of course to score a lot as well. I think it's going to be a good game, and in general there will be a lot of running on both sides. We just have to give it all."

On playing in Hungary:

"I think it's amazing. It will bring more people of course. This is what we're playing for. There will be a record number of spectators, that is something that every athlete is dreaming about. I am hearing rumours that it would be the Hungarians' dream if the two home teams played at the final. We are not thinking about the final yet. I mean it would be a dream for us too, but we still have a game ahead, so let's just focus on that and celebrate later."

Ambros Martin (ESP) - coach

On the expectations before the weekend:

"We are here with the purpose to win the Champions League again. We need to do everything which is possible, even the impossible to be the winner on the court on both days, but we are working for this and our motivation has hit the ceiling."

On the key factors to become champions:

"The most important thing is that we need to play the way we usually do. Vipers are one of the best teams in the world, and when you play against a team which plays a high standard of handball, the tactics and individuals are not necessarily enough. We need to have the will to fight for the end. We need the hunger to beat them. And I am more than satisfied with the motivation level of my team."

On the importance of the home crowd:

"I always say that the crowd can give you that plus one percent which can be decisive in a Final4. We are more than lucky that the tournament is here in Hungary. I am looking forward to seeing my team playing in front of the packed venue. The energy coming from them is a huge motivation and that energy can take us higher."

Team Esbjerg (DEN)

Nora Mörk (NOR) - right back

On the preparations:

“Now we have a full squad. We have some players coming back from pregnancy, some players coming back from injury, but the last couple of weeks have been great. Tactically we have done a good job. We are satisfied that we could get through the quarterfinal, and I think we deserve to be here. It is also important that the team was here in the Final4 last year as well, we can use that experience now.”

On the semi-final against FTC:

“We are only focusing on the semi-final. It would be amazing for our team to get in the final, but first, we have to beat FTC, which will be extremely difficult. They have a huge advantage with the fans, but we have a good chance. It will be about how we handle the pressure and the intense moments. I think nothing would make Budapest happier, than seeing FTC in the final, but we will do our best to stop them.”

On the chance to reach seven CL title wins:

“Everyone is asking me about the seventh title, so it is kind of hard not to think about it. I have been playing in the Champions League since I was 18, I have a lot of experience. If I can do it, it would be amazing, but it’s not only me who will win. One day when I retire, it will be a great achievement.”

Henny Reistad (NOR) - centre back

On the upcoming challenge against FTC:

"There are a lot of people who call FTC underdogs but I think it would be a mistake if we approach them this way. They proved this season that they are here for a reason and they beat bigger clubs like Metz. We need to perform our best to beat them. We are well prepared for this challenge."

On the packed venue:

"It will be really hard to compete with them in front of 20,000 people from which 19,000 will be Hungarians. We need to focus on the game and not the supporters because if we lose the focus, we will not be able to reach the highest level which is needed in a Final4."

On the atmosphere in the team:

"We are calm and well prepared. We have been working for this throughout the season. To be here and to be the winner of the Champions League. The next step is to overcome the difficulties against FTC. We are united and very motivated to beat the home team and then win the final."

Kaja Kamp (DEN) - line player

Feelings about her team:

„I think we have a good energy, and everybody has taken care of their body and we also had a day for recovery too. We have a lot of people with us to manage the players but I feel there is very good energy around the team; people are happy to be here."

On the preparation against FTC:

“I think the most important thing about them is that they will have the home advantage and the spectators will be with them. They play fast, so this is the most dangerous aspect we need to be careful about. We'll keep the physical condition up; we're a strong team as well and we will see what the match will bring to us.

About playing in Hungary:

"I am feeling good; I am glad to be back in this city. I am looking forward to the crowd. It was crazy last year, but now we have two teams from Hungary, so I am expecting the Hungarian atmosphere and the fans to bring something special. I love being here; I love the city and the weather is great."

Jesper Jensen (DEN) – coach

On how they handle the expectations:

We’ve been looking at FTC for a long time and I think they deserve a lot of respect. Many media outlets consider us the favorites, especially the Danish ones, but I think FTC needs to be respected more. They’ve come up just short in the past years and the Hungarian league is also very tight. It is a strong team and I believe Gábor has done a great job there.

On the fans of FTC:

We are looking forward to that, I don’t know if you can prepare for that because it is very different from the Danish culture. They are very enthusiastic and amazing, they make a great atmosphere, I’m really happy for this opportunity that we can play in front of them, it is going to be a great experience!

FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria (HUN)

Angela Malestein (NED) — right wing

On being the underdogs of the tournament:

"Esbjerg is an amazing team with world-class players like Nora Mørk, Henny Reistad and Vilde Mortensen Ingstad. Top, top level, no question about that. We are of course aware of this, but we did not get here only by one good game against Metz, so if we can stick together, play and fight as a team, then we can be dangerous as well. We are calm. We prepared well. We can’t do anything more."

On the attendance record in the MVM Dome:

"This is my first [EHF] FINAL4 and to be here with FTC in the MVM Dome, in front of a record number of spectators, is the perfect picture for me. I play handball for these moments. The great number of the Hungarian supporters in the crowd will be an extra bonus. I cannot wait to enter the field."

Blanka Bíró (HUN) — goalkeeper

On the preparation and expectations:

"We prepared at home during the week, then yesterday we moved into the hotel and just can’t wait to get this started on Saturday. Everybody is excited and motivated and we would like to end our season on a high note. We try to calm down a bit and help each other during the practices in order to not to get overexcited. We will face the best clubs in the world, the atmosphere is going to be amazing, and our fans will support us for sure. I hope it will give us a huge boost."

Gréta Márton (HUN) — left wing

On reaching the EHF FINAL4 for the first time:

"What we did and reached in Metz is a miracle. We overperformed ourselves and we are really proud to be here. We hope we can maintain that form and play nice handball on the weekend."

On the pressure on FTC:

"We do not have any pressure on us so we can enjoy ourselves as there are no expectations to win our first [EHF] FINAL4. Of course it does not mean that we will not do anything we can in order to reach the final and then lift that trophy. But all in all, we do not have any pressure on us."

On the semi-final against Esbjerg:

"We knew that in a [EHF] FINAL4 there are no easy games. We will face a fierce opponent that has greater experience. Fortunately, we also have experienced players in the squad so they can give us advice before these huge matches."

On the atmosphere in MVM DOME:

"I cannot tell how excited I am to play in front of 20,000 supporters. It gives me goosebumps. FTC has the best fan base in the world and we are lucky to have them. We will try to do everything to make them happy and satisfied."

Gábor Elek (HUN) – coach

On the tournament:

“I feel like it's a gift for us being here at the Final4, because during this season there were better teams than us. We were really unlucky, we had a lot of injuries and illnesses and it was definitely a rollercoaster. But life gave us something back, about what we lost during the season. I want to enjoy this time with the team, I don't want to pressure the girls about the matches. It'll definitely be a nice thing to play in front of this many people.”

About the semi-final against Esbjerg:

"We're always playing good matches against them. The coach is really creative and well-prepared. We'll see what the match will bring to us."