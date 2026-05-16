DIJON — Comments from players and coaches after the EHF Finals Dijon métropole 2026 semi-finals on Saturday

Clement Alcacer (FRA) — head coach, JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball

On winning in the semi-final:

“Esztergom never gave up, they put my team in a lot of difficulties. I like to play against the team that has fighting spirit. We prepared for everything, but during the game you have to try to adapt, you never know what the players are going to do as they have different skills.

"We needed to find different solutions in our defence in the second half, and we changed a little bit in the attack. We have a lot of players that were playing one-on-one, but their defence was strong so we needed to find more our line player.

"Last year, we played to watch what if the final four, now we are in the final. I hope Esztergom will have the same sometimes soon.”

Adriana Holejova (SVK) — right back, JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball

On her thoughts after the match:

“I wasn't here the last season, so this is my first. We need to be more aggressive in the defence and I know we can do better tomorrow. I'm sure we will come in better spirit tomorrow and try to make less mistakes in the attack.”

Stine Nørklit Lønborg (DEN) — centre back, JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball

On qualifying for the final:

“It was hard until the end, but we didn't give up and we really showed everyone that if you just put your heart in it, then you can win. And we had everyone behind us and we don't even want to leave the hall right now because it's amazing.”

On the performance:

“It was difficult in the beginning of the second half. We did not have our defence as it was in the first half. But we were just saying 'there's a lot of time, we still have time to get back in the game.' And to stay calm.”

On playing the final against Thüringer:

“We know it will be a very, very hard game, but we will do everything we can to win, also for the public and for the city and for the club. We really want to have this gold medal, but we know how it is to play against them.”

Gábor Elek (HUN) — head coach, MOL Esztergom

On the defeat:

“The turning moment happened when Dijon won the match. I want to congratulate to them, they played very well. It's a team that play very good handball.

"It was a very hectic match for us. We started in a nervous way, we made a lot of mistakes. We were strong enough to come back and we could turn the result. In the first part of the second half we did a really good job, but in the last 10 minutes our defence collapsed. We did a lot of stupid mistakes, and that's why we lost. Herbert [Müller] is a very good friend of mine, but I also want to wish good luck to Dijon in the final.”

Fanni Horváth (HUN) — centre back, MOL Esztergom

On playing for the bronze medal:

“First thing we should do is to stand up, have our heads up and learn from our mistakes. We have to improve and if we can do that, we can win and leave with the bronze.”

Emma Jacques (FRA) — right back, MOL Esztergom

On the defeat:

‘’The first half was not good for us, but we came back in the game. We came back good, we were leading. But like I said, they are the team that never stops. They came back and they had the whole arena behind them. They used it when they needed it the most.“

On the bronze medal match:

“We still have something to play for, and that is the medal. We need to give everything to take it home with us.”

Herbert Müller (GER) — head coach, Thüringer HC

On the game:

“Laura Kuske was the main reason why we could reach the final, and our defence. We tried to be aggressive and compact, and run like rabbits home. In the first half we played good defence, but we missed to many free shots. Also, Kelly De Abreu was important as she carried a lot on the left back as Johanna Reichert could go on the right side. It was interesting game and I'm happy we could do it.”

On their comeback:

“We were leading and we forced seven-against-six. We managed to come back three times and we were believing the whole time.”

On their fans:

“I want to thank our fans, they came a long was to support us here in France.”

Josefine Hanfland (AUT) — line player, Thüringer HC

On the win:

“We're happy that we made it to the final. We knew how hard it could be against Viborg. We not have to recover and prepare well for whoever comes. Final is always 50:50, and it is always about small things. We want to defend our title."

Laura Kuske (GER) — goalkeeper, Thüringer HC

On the last moments of the game:

‘’I don't have words right now because because I'm so happy about this. We showed an incredible fighting spirit and this is what brought us to victory today. I'm just proud of my team.

On the game:

‘’Both teams had the same chances. It was so tight the whole time. We had the luck on our side because Viborg would also deserve it.’’

On what she thought when they were trailing:

‘’I was like 'okay, now you have to be prepared for this one.' But I also knew it doesn't matter how far we are, we know that we can come back. No pressure at all, but I know that I want to be on every ball."

On the possible opponent for the final:

“Both teams are good, and really hard to fight against. Both teams have good chances, but maybe Dijon have better chances. Whoever comes, I think it will be an interesting final.“

Jens Steffensen (DEN) — assistant coach, Viborg HK

On the semi-finals:

“We hoped we would be in the final and we are very sad. Very small margin decided and it could go one way or another. THC managed to do it. Girls fought hard. We were happy with our defence, but not so much with the attack, but THC played good defence too. Also, we are happy that many fans from Viborg came to support us here.”

Sara Hald (DEN) — line player, Viborg HK

On the defeat:

“We're disappointed. I also agree we were doing well in the defence, especially in the first half. We had a good match, but there were some problems in our attack and we missed a lot of chances.”

On playing for the bronze medal:

“We need to give our best tomorrow. We deserve a medal and we will give everything to come prepared tomorrow to win that bronze.”