DIJON — Comments from players and coaches after the EHF Finals Dijon métropole 2026 3/4 placement match and final on Sunday

FINAL

Herbert Müller (GER) — head coach, Thüringer HC

On losing the final:

“Congratulations to Dijon. One year ago we could celebrate, now they do. Sport is sometimes cruel. We played for 25 minutes a world-class handball I would say. We were in front and I would say the key was the injury of Natsuki Aziawa. She is the heart of the team. With all comeback qualities of the Dijon, it would not happen without her.

“They could open the defence, but at this moment, it's useless to talk about that. This is sport and we're not just six, or seven players. We need to have players that can step up in moments like that. We gave so many easy balls, and they could come with speed. After 10 minutes, the crowd was back and the team believed. They deserved this victory.”

Laura Kuske (GER) — goalkeeper, Thüringer HC

On the game:

“It was an amazing atmosphere. Before the finals, we said we're just happy to be back at the EHF Finals, but with a chance for the title, of course we are not happy. We were not able to keep the result and it's really painful at the moment. Maybe tomorrow we can be happy again, but right now it's not possible.”

Rikke Petersen (DEN) — left wing, Thüringer HC

On the first half:

“I think the first half was amazing, Laura [Kuske] helped us to really make a difference, together with Natsuki [Aziwa] also. When Natsuki got out of the game, we lost some rhythm that we were depending on in the attack.

"Then, they got this good start of the second half that we shouldn't allow them to get. They started to sell blood and they got closer and closer. Also, when you play at home in the hall like this, in this atmosphere, it's helping you to close the gap and take the lead in the end.”

On the moment Dijon started closing in:

“It's all the time in those moments trying not to panic because there was still time left on the clock. And we also saw in the semi-finals that you can be behind with two, with not so much time left, and you can still win. So we were trying to have a positive mindset and then thought that it could turn, but that we didn't manage to.”

On winning the silver medal:

“Right now, it's, of course, especially after that first half, it's such a disappointing feeling, but I also know in a couple of days, we can be so proud of this. We had a season with some ups and downs and standing only almost at the end of the season with a silver medal in the European League, coming here as defending champions with a gold medal from last season. We did so good in the European League, and we can definitely be proud of ourselves.”

Clement Alcacer (FRA) — head coach, JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball

On winning the EHF European League Women:

“Congratulations to my colleague and his team. They were ready for fighting and it was an amazing game. I said to my team that we can do it. I know they trust and I know they never give up. They made a lot of comebacks with these two years with me. I know what they are able and what are our values. I'm proud of my players, the club and fans, as it would not be the same if we wrestle not here in the Palais des Sports.”

Manuella Dos Reis (FRA) — goalkeeper, JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball

On the comeback:

“In my heart, I know we can come back. I kept repeating it in myself throughout. We all know us, and when you put difficulties in front of us, we are the best. I knew we will give 100 per cent or more, and I'm really happy we did it.”

3/4 PLACEMENT MATCH

Anders Friis (DEN) — head coach, Viborg HK

On winning against MOL Esztergom:

“Thank you for a well-planned weekend here in Dijon, it was a pleasure. We knew it will be a tough match. They are a strong team. We tried to run a lot and that was one of the things why we won today.”

Maria Fisker Stokholm (DEN) — left wing, Viborg HK

On winning bronze:

“We are so happy, we felt like an underdog at this trounament. We deserve this medal. I’m proud of the girls.”

On leaving Viborg with a medal:

“Medal is almost perfect. One of the others might have been the best, but this is so good for me. I feel so happy that I can end in this atmosphere and with a medal, that means a lot to to me.”

On bouncing back after the defeat:

“We were really sad yesterday and we had a lot of mental work during the evening and the night. But we woke up this morning ready to get this medal, and there was no chance they were going to get it.”

Gábor Elek (HUN) — head coach, MOL Esztergom

On playing for bronze:

“It wasn't easy to get up last night and this morning was a bit sad for us. Congratulations to Viborg for winning the game. They had more energy than us.”

On the defeat:

“In the second part of the first half, when we had players on the the field who had less routine and we did some stupid mistakes, we missed some penalties and that part decided the game."

On playing the EHF Finals Dijon métropole 2026:

“We arrived with a very young team and we hope that we got a lot of experience here, and for the future that we can learn from it.”

Borbála Ballai (HUN) — right back, MOL Esztergom

On playing the EHF Finals Dijon métropole 2026:

“During the qualifications we didn't think we would end here. In couple of days, this will be a great memory. We gained a lot of experience.”

Lea Faragó (HUN) — left back, MOL Esztergom

On their first EHF Finals:

“We were really surprised that we achieved that we could be here. I'm really proud of the team because we fought from the first minute to the end. It was a really hard game today and a really hard weekend. We are here to learn and we hope next year we can come back and achieve more.”

On the last five minutes of the first half against Viborg:

“It was hard because we talked about this before the match, so we tried to stop them. I'm not happy that we couldn't stop, but we talked in the break that we have to improve. So we tried everything in the second half, but this is what we could do, but I'm really proud of the team.”