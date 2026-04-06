Three of the participating teams have played the EHF Finals Women previously. Germany's Thüringer HC won the competition in 2025 and finished fourth in 2023; Norwegian club Viborg HK were the 2022 runners-up; and JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball were third last year, losing to Thüringer in the semi-finals and beating HSG Blomberg-Lippe in the 3/4 placement match.

They are joined by competition debutants MOL Esztergom, who defeated fellow Hungarians Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC in the quarter-finals to reach their first-ever EHF Finals.

There is the potential for Dijon and Thüringer to meet again this year, in front of Dijon's home fans. The French club will host the final weekend at their home arena, the Palais des Sports de Dijon. However, Dijon have a mixed record at home in the EHF European League this season, winning only three out of the five games played on home court so far.

Watch the draw live on Tuesday 7 April, at 15:00 CEST, on the Home of Handball YouTube channel and EHFTV.

Photo © Kolektiff Images