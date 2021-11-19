The third decade in the history of the European Handball Federation started with its third President: Frenchman Jean Brihault, who had previously been Vice-President, was elected as the successor of Norwegian Tor Lian in 2012 at the Congress in Monte Carlo. But Brihault only had one term of office as there was no two-third majority for removing the age limit at the Extraordinary Congress in Bucharest in 2015. “I will become a good gardener now,” Brihault said, when the result was announced.

Already in Bucharest, EHF Secretary General Michael Wiederer, who served this job since 1992, announced his candidacy for the Presidential role and he was elected the fourth President of the EHF at the 25-year anniversary Congress at Lake Wolfgang in Austria in 2016.

After 25 years, the EHF structure changed, as Wiederer became a full-time President. Another Austrian was appointed new Secretary General, Martin Hausleitner, the former organising committee chairman of the Men’s EHF EURO 2010 and Secretary General of the Austrian Federation.

The biggest task for Hausleitner, Wiederer, the EHF Executive, administration and EHF Marketing was the tender process of a ten-year contract for all EHF TV and marketing rights, EHF EURO events, beach handball and club competitions. In 2018, the deal worth half-a-billion euro with Infront and DAZN was announced at the EHF FINAL4 in Cologne. Before the tender process could get started, the ‘Mallorca contract’ was signed with the Forum Club Handball in September 2017. The renewed Memorandum of Understanding expires in 2030 and includes all major topics such as representation and financial compensation.

In December 2018, on the fringes of the Women’s EHF EURO in Paris, a new playing system for the European club competitions was confirmed. Both EHF Champions League competitions would be carried out with 16 teams, the second tier competition was renamed the EHF European League and the third tier the EHF European Cup, with all changes coming into effect at the start of the 2020/21 season.