EHF launches Psychological Skills training manual

Mental fitness is vital on and off the court. To support handball players & coaches of all levels to succeed in the psychological components of handball, the EHF Competence Academy & Network has published a comprehensive training manual for coaches.

"Mentally fit in handball: Psychological skills training manual for coaches", authored by Renata Barić of the University of Zagreb, offers a detailed insight into psychological skills training (PST) in handball.

"The book brings a psychology of handball, but also general knowledge of different psychological concepts necessary for coaching handball as a team sport."

The aims, effects, and operationalisation of PST helps handballers optimise their performance.

What is the optimal competitive framework for a handball player?

How does age change the way coaches should approach PST?

What is the best performance mindset?

How can coaches psychologically prepare?

For more information, just refer to the manual regarding “Mentally fit in handball: Psychological skills training manual for coaches”, the full version of which can be downloaded here: