EHF Marketing and Modular System extend their partnership

EHF Marketing (EHFM), the marketing arm of the European Handball Federation, and the Poland-based company Modular System, known for the design and creation of modern, mobile modular spaces, have extended their existing partnership in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League for another year. The agreement follows two years of successful partnership.

As Official Partner, Modular System benefit from a range of visible and non-visible rights in the competition, including exposure at all matches, as well as a digital presence on eurohandball.com and EHFTV, the European Handball Federation’s OTT platform.

The cooperation first started at the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2023 in Cologne. Since then, Modular System have proven their innovative spirit with engaging activations, most notably the Modular System fun zone at the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4, as well as creative half-time activations such as a giant puzzle in 2025 for fans to win tickets to next year’s final weekend of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League.

Mariusz Brudnicki, Vice President of the Management Board of Modular System, said: “Another season of cooperation with EHF Marketing is a natural step forward for us and proof of how much the worlds of sport and business have in common. The successes of the previous season have strengthened our belief that our involvement supports the development of handball while at the same time building the international recognition of the Modular System brand. We continue this journey, believing that the upcoming season will bring even more excitement and solidify our position as a partner playing for the highest goals.”

David Szlezak, Managing Director of EHF Marketing, said: “Modular System has proven over the past two years to be a very engaged partner with the creativity they showcase in their daily business seamlessly transcending into the ways they activate the partnership. We are delighted to continue our cooperation, which has underlined to be a true benefit to the Machineseeker EHF Champions League.”

The Machineseeker EHF Champions League gets underway on Wednesday 10 and Thursday 11 September.

Photo © Jozo Cabraja / kolektiff