EHF Marketing’s (EHFM) expanded direct responsibility for audiovisual rights and media operations is delivering further results, strengthening and growing its existing network of media rights agreements around the world.

EHFM, the marketing arm of the European Handball Federation (EHF), took on direct responsibility for rights management, broadcaster servicing, production, distribution and content services at the start of the 2026/27 season.

It has now forged a series of new media rights agreements across key European markets, the MENA region and the US. These agreements complement the established international broadcast network, including existing partnerships with Viaplay, AMC, Arena Sport and Polsat, among others.

Thanks to the existing and new agreements, the EHF Champions League and EHF European League will be broadcast across 80 territories worldwide.

The new agreements reflect different distribution models and market needs and demonstrate a flexible, market-specific approach to media rights exploitation, taking into consideration broadcaster structures and strategic objectives. They also reflect EHFM’s closer cooperation with broadcasters, supported by its new integrated media operations setup.

The agreements cover a range of distribution channels, including traditional broadcasters, OTT (over-the-top, or streaming) platforms, and club-owned media channels.

Key agreements include a long-term partnership with Dyn Sports covering Germany, Austria and Switzerland, with matches distributed via its OTT platform. There will also be OTT distribution of matches in Iceland, via Livey.

French fans are benefitting from an agreement with the French Handball Federation (FFHB) for distribution of matches through beIN SPORTS and Handball TV, the jointly owned OTT platform from the FFHB and LNH.

In Spain, TV3offers free-to-air (FTA) coverage of Barça matches, while all competitions and matches are also available on EHFTV. In Portugal, Sporting CP, FC Porto and Sport Lisboa e Benfica are distributing their matches through club-owned media channels, complementing broadcasts on Sport TV.

In Switzerland, the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (SRG SSR) offers FTA coverage of selected matches while MSG Networks broadcast selected EHF Champions League games in the USA.

The direct rights management model has enabled EHFM to gain greater commercial and strategic flexibility.

EHFM negotiates and manages agreements directly, allowing for individual solutions and a market-by-market approach. These agreements are tailored to the characteristics, media consumption habits and opportunities of the respective markets, while also taking commercial objectives into account.

The aim is to help meet strategic priorities such as the increased visibility of European club handball in certain markets. Further development of the new EHFM model will focus on strengthening existing relationships, developing additional market opportunities and further improving services for broadcasters.

Aurèle Weyeneth, Director Rights & Exploitation at EHF Marketing, said: “Actively managing the media rights in-house gives us more flexibility in how we approach each market, both commercially and strategically. Our objective is not simply to sign more agreements, but to find the right distribution partners and make our competitions as accessible as possible to handball fans. Whether through traditional broadcasters, OTT platforms or club media channels, each market has its own specificities, and these new agreements reflect our approach.”