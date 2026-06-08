The EHF Master Coach Course has been organised every two years since 2012, offering a high-end educational package for handball coaches aiming to take the next step in their careers.

For the 2026 course cycle, the first of three modules was carried out in Budapest, Hungary, from 1 to 7 June, culminating during the Raiffeisen Bank EHF FINAL4 weekend. The week-long programme combined theoretical and practical sessions led by a team of experts, along with game analysis classes on Saturday and Sunday, including an analysis task for the EHF Champions League Women semi-finals.

Advanced technique, tactics, and methodology, coaching philosophy and leadership theory were among the main subjects addressed in the first module, providing participants essential knowledge to elevate their careers.