EHF Master Coach Course 2026 opened with insightful first module in Budapest

EHF Master Coach Course 2026 opened with insightful first module in Budapest

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European Handball Federation
08 June 2026, 11:00

The 2026 edition of the EHF Master Coach Course started off with its first module, held between 1 and 7 June on the fringes of the Raiffeisen Bank EHF FINAL4 in Budapest. A total of 24 participants from 15 countries took part in lectures and seminars delivered by international experts, as they work towards obtaining the top-level EHF licence for coaches.

The EHF Master Coach Course has been organised every two years since 2012, offering a high-end educational package for handball coaches aiming to take the next step in their careers.

For the 2026 course cycle, the first of three modules was carried out in Budapest, Hungary, from 1 to 7 June, culminating during the Raiffeisen Bank EHF FINAL4 weekend. The week-long programme combined theoretical and practical sessions led by a team of experts, along with game analysis classes on Saturday and Sunday, including an analysis task for the EHF Champions League Women semi-finals.

Advanced technique, tactics, and methodology, coaching philosophy and leadership theory were among the main subjects addressed in the first module, providing participants essential knowledge to elevate their careers.

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Top international coaches such as Allan Heine, Jesper Jensen and Bent Dahl were among the lecturers in Budapest, discussing key coaching and leadership aspects. The sessions encouraged close collaboration between participants and opened the door to deeper conversations throughout the week.

“What I have seen the first days, it’s great. They are motivated and I can also hear they are discussing a lot also outside the lecturing room. I think we have a very good group,” says Bent Dahl about the 2026 participants. The Norwegian expert also offered a piece of advice for young coaches:

“It’s easy to be a bit copy-paste, to copy the other coaches. But it’s also based on the experience. To be patient is my advice for young coaches, because you can learn on the way. Be curious, that’s the main key, and of course take education. Because when you’re young, you need to learn something, and to be a coach is not to be a player. So, also for players who are coming from the professional playing career, it’s little bit of a new world.”

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The list of speakers in Budapest also included EHF Experts, EHF Master coaches and specialists from related fields — from sport management and sport medicine to sport psychology and communication — all contributing valuable insights on important sport topics.

Several well-known handball figures are also among the 24 participants of the first EHF Master Coach Course 2026, including Swedish legend Bella Gulldén, former handball player Zeljko Musa and Dutch 2019 world champion Debbie Bont, who attended the carefully curated programme.

Reflecting on her first impression, Bella Gulldén confessed: “It’s a fully packed day, but it doesn’t feel like that. I think I looked at the time at seven in the evening. Long days, but really interesting lectures. You are just writing and soaking everything in. It’s been really nice.”

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Polish participant and former handball player Magdalena Stanulewicz highlighted the engaging atmosphere of the first module: “I’m really happy that I’m here because there’s so many people that also love handball, and we are surrounded with a lot of knowledge and passion. We are talking all the time about handball. The lectures are really great, and also yesterday we had many great discussions with Jesper Jensen.”

The EHF Master Coach Course 2026 will continue with the second module from 14 to 20 December, set to take place in Katowice, Poland, during the Women’s EHF EURO 2026. Candidates who successfully complete the course will be awarded with the EHF Master Coach diploma and receive the EHF PRO Licence, the top-level EHF licence for coaches.

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Timpassgang EHF MCC 2026 Budapest 18
Tim Passgang
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Tim Passgang
Timpassgang EHF MCC 2026 Budapest 39
Tim Passgang
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Tim Passgang

Photos © Tim Passgang

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