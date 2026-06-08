Top international coaches such as Allan Heine, Jesper Jensen and Bent Dahl were among the lecturers in Budapest, discussing key coaching and leadership aspects. The sessions encouraged close collaboration between participants and opened the door to deeper conversations throughout the week.
“What I have seen the first days, it’s great. They are motivated and I can also hear they are discussing a lot also outside the lecturing room. I think we have a very good group,” says Bent Dahl about the 2026 participants. The Norwegian expert also offered a piece of advice for young coaches:
“It’s easy to be a bit copy-paste, to copy the other coaches. But it’s also based on the experience. To be patient is my advice for young coaches, because you can learn on the way. Be curious, that’s the main key, and of course take education. Because when you’re young, you need to learn something, and to be a coach is not to be a player. So, also for players who are coming from the professional playing career, it’s little bit of a new world.”