EHF Media launches WhatsApp information channel

The EHF Media and Communications department has launched the EHF Media WhatsApp information channel.

The WhatsApp information channel can be joined here: bit.ly/EHFMedia_WA_channel

The WhatsApp channel will be the official hub for all media-related updates from the European Handball Federation.

Stay informed with the latest media releases, important announcements, operational information, accreditation deadlines, and more.

How to join the channel

If you already have WhatsApp installed on your phone, joining the channel is easy — just click on the link bit.ly/EHFMedia_WA_channel and join.

The channel will be automatically added to your channels list in the 'Updates' section. This section can be accessed on the bottom left of your WhatsApp menu bar.

In order to stay up-to-date, make sure that the channel notifications are turned on. The notifications can be turned on the top right corner by clicking on the bell icon. If the bell icon is crossed out, this means the channel notifications are off.

Photo © Anze Malovrh / kolektiff