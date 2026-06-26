EHF mourns death of Croatian handball journalist Dražen Pinević

Pinević started his career in journalism as a 16-year-old reporter in 1981. Sportske Novosti, one of the newspapers he worked for from the beginning, became his employer in February 1991. While Pinević graduated in political science at the University of Zagreb, his life-long passion was writing about sports — and most notably, about handball.

Covering six Olympic Summer Games, between 2000 in Sydney and 2024 in Paris, Pinević made a name for himself as a dedicated handball journalist far beyond Croatia. For three decades, he was a well-known face covering all major international handball competitions. For EHF and IHF events in his native country, he was regularly in charge of the media service. And in his role as a long-standing member of the AIPS Handball Working Group, he was deeply involved in the media coverage of numerous EHF events.

Pinević received various awards recognising his outstanding work, most recently the Commentary of the Year award from the Croatian Association of Sports Journalists just a few months ago.

The EHF joins in the mourning and expresses its condolences to Pinević's family and many friends at this difficult time.

photo © kolektiff