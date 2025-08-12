EHF mourns passing of former referee and delegate Štefan Jug
EHF mourns passing of former referee and delegate Štefan Jug

OBITUARY: The former international official from Slovenia passed away Sunday at age 81
12 August 2025, 11:00

It is with sadness that the EHF learnt of the passing of its former referee and delegate Štefan Jug from Slovenia at age 81 last Sunday.

Štefan Jug devoted his life to the sport of handball. For three decades, he served as an internationally renowned referee, known for his calm, consistent, and respectful approach to the game. In 1971, he became the youngest federal referee in Yugoslavia. Together with his lifelong friend Herbert Jeglič, who sadly passed away in June, they were named the best refereeing pair in the former country for an unprecedented 11 consecutive years.

As an international referee, Jug officiated at 11 IHF World Championships, the Olympic Games in Seoul and Barcelona, and continental championships in Asia, Africa, and North America. Their distinguished refereeing career concluded at the inaugural EHF EURO in 1994. After stepping away from active refereeing, Jug continued to contribute as a match delegate both at home and abroad, and he became an EHF Lecturer.

The EHF joins in the mourning of Štefan Jug's passing in expressing its deepest sympathies and condolences to his family and friends.

Štefan Jug, third from left (photo: private archive)

