EHF mourns passing of former referee and delegate Herbert Jeglič

After a career as a handball coach with various domestic clubs and the national federation, Herbert Jeglič formed an acclaimed referee duo with Štefan Jug. They officiated at 11 IHF World Championships, including youth categories, and the Olympic Games in 1988 and 1992. Jeglič and Jug were in charge of the Seoul 1988 Olympic final and the 1990 World Championship final, and they led the bronze medal game between Croatia and Denmark at the inaugural Men's EHF EURO in Portugal in 1994, which marked the last match of their refereeing careers.

Jeglič continued his contribution to the sport as a delegate at major competitions, including for the EHF at numerous EHF EUROs. He also served in that role at the Olympic Games in Sydney in 2000 and Athens in 2004. His expertise and experience significantly contributed to the professionalism and development of handball refereeing at the highest level — both in Slovenia and internationally.

The EHF joins in the mourning of Herbert Jeglič's passing in expressing its deepest sympathies and condolences to his family and friends.

Herbert Jeglič, second from left (photo: private archive)