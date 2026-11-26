Konstantinos Gkantis leaves behind an outstanding legacy, having shaped an entire era of Greek handball over 26 years of dedicated service. He joined the federation in 2000 as National Team Manager, serving until 2010. He was elected to the Board of Directors in 2012, served as Chairman of the International Relations Committee, and subsequently as Secretary General.

First elected President in 2014, then re-elected in 2016, 2021 and 2024, he led the federation for 12 years. Under his leadership, Greek handball achieved remarkable milestones including first-ever EHF EURO qualifications for the men’s (2024) and women’s (2026) national teams; the men’s seniors returning to the World Championship in 2027 after 22 years, and the men’s youth and junior teams returning to the European Championship after more than two-decade-long absences.

Other major successes included the women’s beach handball national team world title in 2018, multiple Mediterranean Beach Games medals, the successful hosting of important international competitions and Greece’s first Mediterranean Games medals in 2026, the creation of the Balkan Cup for younger age categories and relocating the Mediterranean Handball Confederation’s headquarters from Rome to Nafplio.

A charismatic leader respected throughout the entire handball community, Konstantinos Gkantis leaves behind a strong foundation, an invaluable legacy and the responsibility of continuing the work he began.

The EHF joins the handball community in mourning the passing of Konstantinos Gkantis and extends its deepest sympathies and condolences to his family and friends.