EHF opens bidding process for EHF Finals Women

The possibility to offer a club to host the tournament and not play at a neutral venue in the current season follows a careful evaluation of sporting, organisational, commercial, and fan-related aspects by the EHF and the EHF Marketing Advisory Board.

The EHF Finals Women 2026 are scheduled to be played on 16 and 17 May 2026. The event’s previous three editions were played in Graz, Austria.

“Experience has shown that hosting this final event within a participating club’s environment can strengthen local engagement, create a unique atmosphere, and enhance overall visibility and impact for the organising club as well as for the competition,” says EHF Chief Sports Officer Markus Glaser.

The bidding documents have been addressed to all participating clubs of the EHF EL Women quarter-finals: MOL Esztergom (HUN), Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC (HUN), Nykøbing Falster Håndbold (DEN), CS Rapid Bucuresti (ROU), Thüringer HC (GER), Viborg HK (DEN), HC Lokomotiva Zagreb (CRO), JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball (FRA).

The clubs have been asked to submit a potential bid for the EHF Finals Women by 15 March 2026.

Following this deadline, all bids will be evaluated by the EHF Executive Committee and the EHF Marketing Advisory Board, with a decision by the EXEC expected to be taken after the second leg of the quarter-finals which are played on 28-29 March 2026. The draw for the EHF Finals is currently scheduled to take place between 30 March and 4 April.