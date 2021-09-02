210326Ehflogo00614
EHF publishes hygiene concept for 2021/22 season

EHF Logo 100 European Handball Federation02 September 2021, 10:00

The European Handball Federation has published a new hygiene concept for the 2021/22 season.

The basis for the concept is the introduction of a ‘vaccinated, recovered, tested’ rule. If the home club can ensure all staff, media and spectators are either vaccinated, recovered or tested, then no zoning will be necessary, and the arena can be prepared as normal. If that is not the case, then clubs must set-up a red zone for players, staff and officials.

As was the case last term, the concept will be adapted regularly depending on the development of the health situation and, should any locally or nationally introduced measures become stricter than those outlined in the concept, then these will take precedence.

Click the link below to download and read the concept in its entirety.

EHF Hygiene Concept 2021/22

2021/22 EHF Hygiene Concept 318.0 kB
