EHF releases new club ranking

The European Handball Federation has introduced a club ranking in the men's and women's EHF club competitions.

The publication of the ranking follows a corresponding motion that was confirmed by the EHF Executive Committee at its meeting in April in Katowice.

Clubs are ranked according to their achievements, respectively the collected points in the previous three European cup seasons (currently 2025/26, 2024/25, 2023/24).

Besides being a factor in the catalogue of criteria for the admission to the EHF Champions League, the ranking is used to decide on the seeding of a club when it comes to the respective competition draw (EHF European Cup excluded). The ranking does not decide about the participation.

The ranking was first used to determine the seeding for the 2026/27 group phase draw in the EHF Champions League Men on 26 June.

The complete ranking is always available at https://www.eurohandball.com/en/what-we-do/ehf-club-ranking/, and the standings for men and women will be updated regularly.

The current men's and women's ranking including an explanation of the calculation are also available for download.