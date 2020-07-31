EHF releases place distribution for 2021/22 European club competitions

The European Handball Federation has published rankings which will determine the distribution of places in the EHF’s three club competitions for the 2021/22 season.

The rankings are based on the results during EHF club competitions across the 2017/18, 2018/19 and 2019/20 seasons.

The top four places in the men’s ranking are yet to be finalised, with points due to be adapted following the conclusion of the VELUX EHF FINAL4 in December.

However, the results from Cologne will not directly affect the number of teams each federation will have in each competition, with the top two spots already assured by Germany and France. That guarantees one team in the EHF Champions League Men and four spots for teams in the EHF European League Men for 2021/22.

The nations ranked third through to ninth – Spain, Hungary, North Macedonia, Poland, Denmark, Portugal and Croatia are also assured of one team representing them in the EHF Champions League and three in the EHF European League.

Hungary and Russia remain the women’s top two

For the second year running Hungary and Russia fill the top two spots in the women’s ranking, guaranteeing one DELO EHF Champions League place and four EHF European League Women spots.

The biggest movers are Croatia, who jump from 12th to ninth in the ranking courtesy of successful campaigns of HC Podravka Vegeta in the EHF Cup and HC Lokomotiva Zagreb in the Challenge Cup. That guarantees a Croatian side an DELO EHF Champions League spot in 2021/22.

Croatia will also receive three spots in the EHF European League Women, alongside teams from Denmark, Romania, France, Norway, Montenegro and Germany.

Further down the women’s rankings, Iceland and Israel moved up the ladder – moves significant enough that ensures one team from both nations will compete in the EHF European League Women in 2021/22.

To see the complete rankings, view the documents below.