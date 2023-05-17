EHF Social Fund to support Turkish handball recovery initiative

The earthquakes on 6 February caused immense destruction. The official death toll stands at around 44,000, and about 1.5 million people have lost their homes. Türkiye's men's handball captain Cemal Kütahya and his family were among those to lose their lives.

In the wake of the earthquakes professional handball clubs in the affected region had to withdraw from national competitions, and sports facilities are either destroyed, damaged or being used to accommodate victims or storing disaster relief material.

Following the earthquake the Turkish Handball Federation provided relief material and organised outdoor handball activities for children living in temporary tent camps.

However, the #HandballHeals initiative is aimed at developing a sustainable and longer term plan supporting recovery efforts. It envisages an outdoor handball field for every tent camp within the next two years, allowing children and adults to play handball on a continuous basis. The federation will also enlarge and empower its volunteers' base, and provide disaster awareness and management education to handball stakeholders.