EHF statement regarding the situation of HB Ludwigsburg

The European Handball Federation has taken note of the public announcement of the HB Ludwigsburg GmbH & Co. KG, the company responsible for running the women’s handball team of HB Ludwigsburg, requesting the opening of insolvency proceedings.

The club of HB Ludwigsburg, as reigning German national champion, is registered to play in the EHF Champions League Women 2025/26.

The European Handball Federation has requested the club as well as the interim insolvency administrator to provide information on the club’s financial situation until Monday, 28 July.

An official statement has furthermore been requested from the German Handball Federation, as the German federation had approved the club’s financial situation according to the competition regulations at the point of time of the registration to the EHF Champions League Women 2025/26.

With reference to the ongoing procedures in this matter, no additional statements will be made by the EHF at this point.