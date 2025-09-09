EHF Webinar explores the ins and outs of kindergarten handball

The upcoming EHF Webinar dives into the grassroots of handball and explores the current trends. Kindergarten handball is seen by the speakers as “transversal to the lives of the children and society.” So, why is kindergarten handball and involving kids at an early age so crucial? What is the special methodology Vanessa Patucca-Bourgeais uses in her work, why it is beneficial? What are the challenges Felipe Duque faces in the Azores, and how does he manage to overcome them and build a handball community there? Note that Kindergarten handball will also be one of the topics at the Grassroots Convention 2026 in Malmö on 25/26 January on the fringes of the Men's EHF EURO 2026.

EHF Expert Vanessa Patucca-Bourgeais is an educator for children and works as an instructor for coaches with the French Handball Federation. Filipe Duque is Senior Technician on Education with the Regional Directorate for Education, Culture, and Sports of the Azores. The one-hour webinar will be moderated by Noemi Szecsenyi, EHF Grassroots and Sport Management.

Participants for the EHF Webinar on kindergarten handball on Monday 15 September at 13:00-14:00 CEST can register for free here.

Photo courtesy of Montenegrin Handball Federation