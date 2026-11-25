When and why was the board formed?

The EHF Women's Handball Board (WHB) was founded at the 11th EHF Congress in June 2012 in Monaco, and met for the first time in October 2012 in Vienna.

It works closely with the EHF Professional Handball Board (PHB). The WHB was set up to represent women's handball clubs, teams, leagues, and players before the EHF Executive Committee (EXEC) and to contribute to the development of women's handball across Europe.

Who are on the board and how are they elected/appointed?

The WHB consists of 10 members, including two members from interest groups and two members nominated by the EHF EXEC. The chairpersons are elected by the eight stakeholder representatives, and are also EXEC members.

WHB members are nominated for four-year terms, with the last elections taking place in September 2025 at the 17th EHF Congress in Andau, Austria.