What are the main tasks of the board?
Working alongside the Professional Handball Board (PHB), the WHB is a platform for the stakeholders of women’s handball in Europe – national teams, clubs, leagues, and players. It advises the EXEC through the supply of reports and analyses, and contributes to the EXEC’s decision-making through its chairs.
WHB members are individually and collectively tasked to contribute to the progress and development of women’s handball in Europe through their analyses and contributions.
Together with the PHB, the WHB oversees coordination and collaboration among its stakeholders and with EHF bodies. It makes proposals relating to competition structure, including measures to increase the market value of European competitions.
The WHB contributes to the EHF’s work on the positioning of handball in the sporting and wider world, particularly with the International Handball Federation and the International Olympic Committee, as well as the political and administrative world, notably the European Commission.
It supplies reports and opinions on the request of the EXEC or EHF commissions, and fulfils missions assigned by the EHF Congress.
The WHB also jointly nominates one European Handball Court of Arbitration Council (ECC) vice president, along with the PHB.