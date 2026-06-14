GOG defend the title in style

GOG defend the title in style

MAL7445 V
EHF / Björn Pazen
14 June 2026, 14:00

GOG made it again: Like in the premiere edition in 2025, the Danish side are champions of the EHF Youth Club Trophy Men. In the final against Füchse Berlin in LANXESS arena, on the last day of the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2026, the team led by coach Mikkel Voigt took a clear 32:26 win. 

The six-goal advantage at the break was crucial, as were the 12 goals from the competitions’ top scorer and MVP Emil Bak, who finished on 49 goals after four matches. Saves from Alexander Krustenstjerna-Hafstrøm — the only GOG player on the 2025 winning team — were also key.

Barça took the bronze medal, beating Veszprém Handball Academy 29:27. 

FINAL

Füchse Berlin (GER) vs GOG (DEN) 26:32 (9:15)

Top scorers: Leo Nowak 9/15 (Füchse Berlin); Emil Bak 12/16 (GOG)

2,500 fans in LANXESS arena saw a match of two different halves. And the same players as in the victorious semi-final against Barça were GOG’s keys for the clear 15:9 half-time advantage in the final: Goalkeeper Krustenstjerna-Hafström saved 11 shots (64% saving rate) and Bak scored seven times — almost 50 per cent of GOG’s goals at that point. Füchse Berlin were on an equal level until the score of 8:8, but then failed to strike for 12 minutes against GOG’s rock-solid defence backed by Krustenstjerna-Hafström — and conceded a 7:1 run from the defending champions.

But Berlin’s will was not broken. Backed by the saves of Matteo Agostinelli and Leo Nowak’s goals, the German side improved, reduced the gap to 18:15 within eight minutes and had the momentum on their side. But every time Füchse were close to turning the match around, Krustenstjerna-Hafström was there to keep GOG ahead.

In the final stages, the defending champions were shaken by two red cards, against Tobias Mogensen and Theodor Knudsen, both after each three suspensions. Füchse’s Maxime Brodier also drew a red card. The time was ticking against Berlin, and when Mads Christensen netted for 28:23 in minute 54, the second trophy in this competition was secured — and Füchse had missed the first chance to win a title before their men’s team plays the Machineseeker EHF Champions League final against Barça.

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Last year, we counted on a great attack. This year, defence and goalkeeping were our keys. Our goalkeeper Alexander [Krustenstjerna-Hafström] played two impressive matches, but overall, it was a really strong team performance, mainly in defence. I am very proud of the team, and now we have to reach our major goals with those players, to manage the transition to the men’s team. This is more important than everything.
Mikkel Voigt
Head coach, GOG
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For our players, it was a great experience to play this competition. They learn from international opponents. They learn how it is to play in such a big arena. We were proud to be among the four best European youth teams, as we saw what is necessary to play on that level.
Bob Hanning
Head coach, Füchse Berlin
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3/4 PLACEMENT MATCH

Veszprém Handball Academy (HUN) vs Barça (ESP) 27:29 (14:12)

Top scorers: Máté Iváncsik 7/7 (Veszprém Handball Academy); Yoel Vázquez (Barça) 12/13

A double strike from the match top scorer Yoel Vázquez provided Barça with their second bronze medal at EHF Youth Club Trophy Men, after the first at the inaugural edition in 2025. But in contrast to last years’ placement match against Eurofarm Pelister (55:28), the match against Veszprém Handball Academy was on the edge for 60 minutes with constantly changing leads from the start until the end.

After 10 minutes, Barça were ahead 8:2. 12 minutes later, Veszprém had turned the match around, to 10:9 in their own favour. This rollercoaster ride continued until the end — the biggest gap in the second half was three goals. After an intermediate 4:0 run from 24:23 for Veszprém to 27:24 for, Barça, the Spanish side seemed to be on track for the win. But Veszprém again managed to level the result, before Vázquez secured the victory.

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Photos © kolektiff images/Stanko Gruden

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