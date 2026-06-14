The six-goal advantage at the break was crucial, as were the 12 goals from the competitions’ top scorer and MVP Emil Bak, who finished on 49 goals after four matches. Saves from Alexander Krustenstjerna-Hafstrøm — the only GOG player on the 2025 winning team — were also key.

Barça took the bronze medal, beating Veszprém Handball Academy 29:27.

FINAL

Top scorers: Leo Nowak 9/15 (Füchse Berlin); Emil Bak 12/16 (GOG)

2,500 fans in LANXESS arena saw a match of two different halves. And the same players as in the victorious semi-final against Barça were GOG’s keys for the clear 15:9 half-time advantage in the final: Goalkeeper Krustenstjerna-Hafström saved 11 shots (64% saving rate) and Bak scored seven times — almost 50 per cent of GOG’s goals at that point. Füchse Berlin were on an equal level until the score of 8:8, but then failed to strike for 12 minutes against GOG’s rock-solid defence backed by Krustenstjerna-Hafström — and conceded a 7:1 run from the defending champions.

But Berlin’s will was not broken. Backed by the saves of Matteo Agostinelli and Leo Nowak’s goals, the German side improved, reduced the gap to 18:15 within eight minutes and had the momentum on their side. But every time Füchse were close to turning the match around, Krustenstjerna-Hafström was there to keep GOG ahead.

In the final stages, the defending champions were shaken by two red cards, against Tobias Mogensen and Theodor Knudsen, both after each three suspensions. Füchse’s Maxime Brodier also drew a red card. The time was ticking against Berlin, and when Mads Christensen netted for 28:23 in minute 54, the second trophy in this competition was secured — and Füchse had missed the first chance to win a title before their men’s team plays the Machineseeker EHF Champions League final against Barça.