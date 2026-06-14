GOG defend the title in style
GOG made it again: Like in the premiere edition in 2025, the Danish side are champions of the EHF Youth Club Trophy Men. In the final against Füchse Berlin in LANXESS arena, on the last day of the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2026, the team led by coach Mikkel Voigt took a clear 32:26 win.
Last year, we counted on a great attack. This year, defence and goalkeeping were our keys. Our goalkeeper Alexander [Krustenstjerna-Hafström] played two impressive matches, but overall, it was a really strong team performance, mainly in defence. I am very proud of the team, and now we have to reach our major goals with those players, to manage the transition to the men’s team. This is more important than everything.
For our players, it was a great experience to play this competition. They learn from international opponents. They learn how it is to play in such a big arena. We were proud to be among the four best European youth teams, as we saw what is necessary to play on that level.