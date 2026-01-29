Handball fans around the world will be treated to a unique experience of the Men’s EHF EURO 2026 if they tune in to the EHF’s flagship national team event on EHFTV over the final weekend.

For the thrilling final games – the 5/6 placement match and the semi-finals on 30 January as well as the bronze and gold medal match 1 February – the EHF will have its own studio at Jyske Bank Boxen in Herning, offering pre-match, half-time and post-match shows and dedicated match coverage for all games and everyone watching on EHFTV.

The show will be produced with seven cameras and hosted by Bengt Kunkel and Martin Vilstrup together with two true legends of the game, former Spanish international Victor Tomàs and former Serbian international Andrea Lekić, all four of them knows as hosts of the EHF’s regular podcast, The Spin.

The live shows blend into the match coverage with commentary by Chris O’Reilly who will be supported by expert co-commentators – a first for the EHF.

Already confirmed as co-commentator for Sunday’s bronze medal match is US-American Lewis Howes, the owner of the Los Angeles Handball Club, who pays a visit to Herning.

The feed will be enriched with additional statistics and graphics, offering fans extra value while enjoying the matches. Furthermore, pitch reporter Simona Margetić – in another first for the EHF – will bring viewers the insights on all stories unfolding in the arena as well as live interviews from the mixed zone.

The programme around the final weekend will be complemented with a live show from the teams’ media call, featuring interviews with the biggest stars of this championship, from 10:00 to 12:00 CET on Saturday. This live show will be broadcast on the EHF’s YouTube channel.

“This is one of the biggest productions the European Handball Federation has ever realised to offer the fans of our sport additional and behind-the-scenes content as they are enjoying the final matches of EHF EURO 2026,” EHF Director Media and Communications Thomas Schöneich says.

“With the enriched live feed as well as the insights into everything what’s happening beyond the court, we are offering a truly immersive experience of the final weekend. It’s a significant step up to bring our followers close to the game and foster their engagement.”

Note that live matches on EHFTV might be geoblocked. Refer to the ‘Territory Terms’ to see from which territories the matches can be accessed.