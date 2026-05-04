Who will make it into the line-up for the exciting TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2026? Title holders SC Magdeburg made a huge step towards Cologne by winning convincingly in Szeged last Wednesday, and they can capitalise on their advantage at home this week. The other three quarter-finals remain wide open, as the differences in the ties are not bigger than two goals.

Aalborg Håndbold and Barça have their fates in their hands, after drawing at Sporting Clube de Portugal and winning at HBC Nantes, respectively. Füchse Berlin, on the other hand, will have to overcome a one-goal deficit as they host One Veszprém HC on Wednesday evening.