Eight teams dream of Cologne as quarter-finals conclude

Eight teams dream of Cologne as quarter-finals conclude

EHF / Björn Pazen & Kevin Domas
04 May 2026, 11:00

Who will make it into the line-up for the exciting TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2026? Title holders SC Magdeburg made a huge step towards Cologne by winning convincingly in Szeged last Wednesday, and they can capitalise on their advantage at home this week. The other three quarter-finals remain wide open, as the differences in the ties are not bigger than two goals.

Aalborg Håndbold and Barça have their fates in their hands, after drawing at Sporting Clube de Portugal and winning at HBC Nantes, respectively. Füchse Berlin, on the other hand, will have to overcome a one-goal deficit as they host One Veszprém HC on Wednesday evening.

QUARTER-FINALS, SECOND LEG

Füchse Berlin (GER) vs One Veszprém HC (HUN)

Wednesday 6 May, 18:45 CEST, live on EHFTV
H2H: 4-0-3
Last match: One Veszprém HC vs Füchse Berlin, 30 April 2026 (35:34 (17:20))

  • Veszprém narrowly beat Berlin in the first leg of the confrontation last week, marking the first win for the Hungarian side over Füchse this season
  • Ivan Martinović and Hugo Descat were elemental for Veszprém, scoring eight goals each, while Mathias Gidsel netted 13 times for Berlin
  • Füchse lost the last two games they played on home court this season in the EHF Champions League, against Nantes (34:37) and Kielce (31:33) in the group phase
  • Veszprém, on the other hand, only won two of the eight games they played away in the competition this season, in Kolstad (43:29) and Bucharest (30:27)
  • Berlin’s Mathias Gidsel is the current best scorer of the EHF Champions League with 133 goals, while Nedim Remili has netted 85 times for Veszprém so far
  • Berlin did not have a game on their schedule last weekend, while Veszprém remain at the top of the Hungarian league after their victory against Komloi (41:34)

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20260430 Veszprem Berlin Teams4
The most important thing is to play with the same mentality as last week. Problems arise if we forget that. It doesn’t matter who plays — everyone must give everything for the team. We are the reds. Together, all of us.
Xavi Pascual
Head coach, One Veszprém HC

Barça (ESP) vs HBC Nantes (FRA)

Wednesday 6 May, 20:45 CEST, live on EHFTV
H2H: 10-1-2
Last match: HBC Nantes vs Barça, 30 April 2026 (30:32 (18:19))

  • Barça won the first confrontation between the two teams last Wednesday in France
  • the right wings stole the spotlight in the first leg, as Aleix Gómez scored nine for Barça and Kauldi Odriozola netted six times for Nantes
  • only one team has managed to win in Palau Blaugrana this season: Magdeburg, back in the group phase in September 2025 (22:21)
  • Nantes have won five of their eight away games played in the competition since September, losing only to Aalborg, Dinamo Bucuresti and Veszprém
  • Barça’s Aleix Gómez has already scored 93 times this season; Nicolas Tournat has netted 81 goals for Nantes
  • Barça have not had a domestic game on their schedule this past week, while Nantes took the points against Chambéry in the French league (42:32)

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20260430 Hbcnantes Barca Ortega
We got a positive result from the first leg, but it’s a dangerous score at the same time. A two-goal lead can be reduced in the blink of an eye during a whole game, so we need all of our fans in Palau to push and help us to overcome the tie. We have the experience of last season, when we suffered a lot in the second leg. We need everybody on Wednesday: from the first to the last player and, obviously, the fans.
Carlos Ortega
Head coach, Barça
20260430 Hbcnantes Barca Gomez

MOTW: Aalborg Håndbold (DEN) vs Sporting Clube de Portugal (POR)

Wednesday 6 May, 20:45 CEST, live on EHFTV
H2H: 1-1-1
Last match: Sporting Clube de Portugal vs Aalborg Håndbold, 29 April 2026 (31:31 (16:16))

  • the two teams drew in the first leg of the confrontation last week in Portugal, with Buster Juul-Lassen scoring the equaliser for Aalborg at the buzzer
  • Sporting’s Francisco Costa was the best scorer of the game with 12 goals, while Thomas Arnoldsen netted eight times for Aalborg
  • only one EHF Champions League team has managed to win in Aalborg across the last two seasons: Füchse Berlin, in this season’s group phase and in last season’s quarter-finals
  • Sporting only won two away games this season in the competition, in the group phase against Kolstad (34:30) and Bucharest (33:30)
  • Sporting’s Francisco Costa is currently the second-best scorer of the competition with 123 goals, while Thomas Arnoldsen has netted 84 times for Aalborg
  • last weekend, Aalborg beat Fredericia in the Danish league (36:26) and Sporting were crowned Portuguese champions after their win against Porto (36:29)

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Jpm 20260429 124 Cropped
All of us can really feel the excitement heading into the second leg of the quarter-finals. It has been such a big goal for the whole season and we want to give back to our fans and secure the win on home ground. But we also know what Sporting are capable of by now, and there are no easy wins in the Champions League. We are ready to give it all to end in the top four.
Mads Hoxer
Right back, Aalborg Håndbold
Jpm 20260429 120
It's been an emotional season. We've managed to play great games against very strong opponents, but we've also had moments where we haven't been able to be what we want to be and we ended up paying a high price. For this game we only have one path, which is to be at our best, be effective defensively and offensively, and fight with all our strength.
Andrè Kristensen
Goalkeeper, Sporting Clube de Portugal

SC Magdeburg (GER) vs OTP Bank - PICK Szeged (HUN)

Thursday 7 May, 18:45 CEST, live on EHFTV
H2H: 6-0-1
Last match: OTP Bank - Pick Szeged vs SC Magdeburg, 29 April 2026 (28:35 (14:15))

  • Magdeburg inched closer to a TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2026 ticket after winning the first leg in Szeged with a seven-goal margin
  • Szeged’s Mario Šoštarić netted nine goals in that game, while Albin Lagergren and Gísli Kristjánsson scored seven each for Magdeburg
  • only one team managed to win in Magdeburg this season during the group phase: Barça, who inflicted SCM one of their only two defeats since September (36:29)
  • Szeged, on the other hand, only won two away games this campaign: in GOG (36:31) and in Zagreb (28:23) during the group phase
  • Mario Šoštarić has scored 81 goals so far for Szeged, while Ómar Ingi Magnússon has netted 78 times for Magdeburg
  • while Magdeburg did not have any Bundesliga games planned last weekend, Szeged defeated NEKA in the Hungarian league (42:17)

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SE20260429 Szeged Magdeburg 33

Photos © Eliza Sólya (main & in-text), HBC Nantes (in-text)

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