Can Nærbø IL go all the way again this season? Last year's champions made it through to the quarter-finals again last weekend and the Norwegian side is now eager find out the next steps in their title-defending mission.

Nærbø are one of the eight teams that will be part of the draw for the EHF European Cup Men quarter- and semi-finals, which takes place in Vienna on Tuesday 21 February at 11:00 CET. The draw will be streamed live on the Home of Handball pages on Facebook and YouTube.

The eight teams are:

MRK Sesvete (Croatia)

Nærbø IL (Norway)

Runar Sandefjord Elite (Norway)

HCB Karvina (Czech Republic)

RK Gorenje Velenje (Slovenia)

HC Dukla Praha (Czech Republic)

Vojvodina (Serbia)

Alingsås HK (Sweden)

First, the four quarter-final pairings will be determined, then the two semi-finals will be drawn.

Since no country protection rule applies, all teams will be drawn from one pot. That leaves the possibility open of national derbies between the two Norwegian sides and between both Czech teams.

The first leg of the quarter-finals is scheduled for 18/19 March, followed by the second leg on 25/26 March. The semi-finals will be played in mid-April.