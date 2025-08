The participating teams are divided into two preliminary round groups. Group A features hosts Kosovo, Finland, Latvia and Bulgaria, while group B consists of Italy, Israel, Ukraine and Great Britain.

The teams will play the preliminary round between Monday 4 and Thursday 7 August. The top two teams from each group will advance to the semi-finals.

Cross matches for places 5 to 8, as well as the semi-finals, take place on Saturday 9 August, with the placement matches and final on Sunday 10 August.

All games will be streamed live on EHFTV and are available with a tournament pass. No geo-restrictions will apply.

Photo © Jakub Gucma