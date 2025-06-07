Eight teams remain in contention for the title at ebt Finals 2025

After three days on the sand in Trapani, Italy, the 28 teams contesting the European Beach Tour (ebt) Finals 2025 have been reduced to eight, with the men’s and women’s semi-finalists decided on Saturday afternoon. The ebt Finals 2025 began with a group phase where two groups of seven teams in each gender battled for places in the quarter-finals, then the quarter-finals in both competitions wrapping up the schedule on Saturday.

The vote for the All-star Teams is now open, and fans can cast their vote until 8 June, 17:00 CEST, with an MVP, goalkeeper and defender in each competition to be decided.