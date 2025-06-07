Eight teams remain in contention for the title at ebt Finals 2025

Eight teams remain in contention for the title at ebt Finals 2025

C4 9374
EHF / Courtney Gahan
07 June 2025, 20:12

After three days on the sand in Trapani, Italy, the 28 teams contesting the European Beach Tour (ebt) Finals 2025 have been reduced to eight, with the men’s and women’s semi-finalists decided on Saturday afternoon. The ebt Finals 2025 began with a group phase where two groups of seven teams in each gender battled for places in the quarter-finals, then the quarter-finals in both competitions wrapping up the schedule on Saturday.

The vote for the All-star Teams is now open, and fans can cast their vote until 8 June, 17:00 CEST, with an MVP, goalkeeper and defender in each competition to be decided. 

The women’s competition saw a highly competitive race to the medal round, with no quarter-finals decided in straight sets and most of the favourites already knocked out as the tournament arrives at the semi-final stage. The semi-finalists are Niterói Rugby FC, CATS A.M. Team Almeria, Kanonierky and BHC Zagreb.

Escola de Formação de Espinho - Os Tigres have the chance to defend their 2024 title in the men’s competition, and are joined in the semi-finals by 12 Monkeys Köln BHC, BHC Zagreb and Aarhus Beach. Both Köln and Aarhus are hoping for their first trophy while Zagreb target a return to the podium after an eight-year wait.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

Women’s competition

  • Almeria will play Kanonierky in the first semi-final on Sunday morning, while Niterói will play Zagreb in the second; the medal matches will take place at the end of the day
  • Irish side Niterói are the only semi-finalists from the ebt Finals 2024 who will play for the medals again, while the title winners from last year, Spanish side Fundación Fomento y Deporte CBMP Ciudad de Málaga, were knocked out in the group phase
  • Almeria are the only semi-finalists to have won any trophy before — they took the ebt title in 2021 and reached the final in 2023; they were also the runners-up at the Beach Handball Champions Cup in 2024 and claimed that title in 2019
  • the runners-up of the ebt Finals 2024, Portuguese club AD IASPORTS, and the current title holders in the Champions Cup, The Danish Beachhandball Dream, were both eliminated in the quarter-finals on Saturday afternoon
  • all four quarter-finals required shootouts to find the winners: Slovakian team Kanonierky beat IASPORTS, Croatian side Zagreb defeated CAIPIranhas Bartenbach, Spanish club Almeria won against The Danish Beachhandball Dream and Niterói beat Westsite Amsterdam
  • The Danish Beachhandball Dream and Westsite Amsterdam topped their respective tables at the end of the group phase, with the Danish side the winners of a highly competitive group A while Amsterdam, coming from group B, were the only team to arrive at the quarter-finals with a perfect record of wins
  • the four quarter-finalists from group A — The Danish Beachhandball Dream, Zagreb, IASPORTS and Niterói — all finished on eight points with the exact same results of four wins and two losses
  • it was from group A that 2024 title winners Ciudad de Málaga and three-time ebt finalists Multichem Szentendrei NKE were eliminated
  • also in group A, Italian side Handball Erice were the only team not to earn any points in the group phase; all teams in group B took at least one win
  • the three top scorers of the competition have been knocked out: Bartenbach’s Pauline Borrmann scored 119 points, Multichem’s Lili Uhrin scored 96 and London GD’s Sofia Goncalves scored 93

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

10A1271
Joe Pappalardo
10A1287
Joe Pappalardo
10A1184
Joe Pappalardo
10A1197
Joe Pappalardo
10A6832
Joe Pappalardo
10A7019
Joe Pappalardo
10A0853
10A9916
Joe Pappalardo
10A7870
Joe Pappalardo
10A9783
Joe Pappalardo
10A9495
Joe Pappalardo
10A0062
Joe Pappalardo
10A7786
Joe Pappalardo
10A5014
Joe Pappalardo
10A4919
Joe Pappalardo
10A7811
Joe Pappalardo
10A6915
Joe Pappalardo
10A6670
Joe Pappalardo
10A0783
Joe Pappalardo
10A6636
Joe Pappalardo
10A0903
Joe Pappalardo
10A6852
Joe Pappalardo
10A1112
Joe Pappalardo
10A1003
10A4486
Joe Pappalardo
10A3239
Joe Pappalardo

Men's competition

  • in the semi-finals on Sunday, German team Köln will meet Portuguese club Tigres and Croatian side Zagreb will take on Danish team Aarhus
  • neither Köln nor Aarhus have won any international title before, while Zagreb have taken the ebt trophy three times and won the Champions Cup in 2018; Tigres celebrated first at the ebt Finals 2024 and were runners-up in the Champions Cup in 2023
  • Aarhus are the only team across both competitions to have won every single set played — they topped group B with a perfect record and beat Spanish team Fundación Fomento Deporte CBMP Ciudad de Málaga 2:0 in the quarter-finals
  • in a tight quarter-final decided with a thrilling shootout, Köln BHC prevented Niterói from repeating their achievement last year, when both the men’s and women’s teams representing the Irish club took third place
  • Zagreb continue the quest for their first title in the competition since 2017 and their seventh final after a 2:0 win in the quarter-final against 2024 Champions Cup winners GRD Leça – Spar from Portugal
  • Köln finished the group phase on top of group A, with five wins and only one loss, to two-time Champions Cup winners Ciudad de Málaga; Zagreb were second on the table with the same number of points, having only lost to Köln
  • the quarter-final between Hungarian team SC Squadra Buda and Tigres also went to a shootout, with Tigres coming out on top after a narrow win in the first set and clearer victory in the shootout
  • three of the four men’s semi-finalists came from group A, and every team in the men’s competition took at least one win
  • the top scorers ahead of the final day in Trapani are Köln’s Lennart Wörmann, with 119 points, followed by Aarhus’s Jakob Merrild — the top scorer of the Champions Cup 2024 — with 108 and Zagreb’s Lucian Bura with 107

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

10A9149
Joe Pappalardo
10A1473
Joe Pappalardo
10A8890
Joe Pappalardo
10A1523
Joe Pappalardo
10A8953
Joe Pappalardo
10A1310
Joe Pappalardo
10A1519
Joe Pappalardo
10A5456
Joe Pappalardo
10A3661
Joe Pappalardo
10A5652
Joe Pappalardo
10A5496
Joe Pappalardo
10A3477
Joe Pappalardo
10A2126
Joe Pappalardo
10A1782
Joe Pappalardo
10A2702
Joe Pappalardo
10A1795
Joe Pappalardo
10A2661
Joe Pappalardo
10A5980
Joe Pappalardo
10A8382
Joe Pappalardo
10A7623
Joe Pappalardo
10A6213
Joe Pappalardo
10A6544
Joe Pappalardo
10A8521
Joe Pappalardo
10A7581
Joe Pappalardo
10A8435
Joe Pappalardo
10A6222
Joe Pappalardo
10A8701
Joe Pappalardo
10A9106
Joe Pappalardo
10A8792
Joe Pappalardo
Ball Swe Mkd M Photo Uros Hocevar Kolektiffimagesswe Mkd M Photo Uros Hocevar Kolektiffimages UH12567
Previous Article Vote for ebt Finals 2025 All-star Teams

Latest news

More News