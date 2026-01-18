Elche and PAOK make huge steps towards QF, Guardes win at home

• 2023/24 winners BM Elche are almost through to the quarter-finals after their 28:22 away win against Polish side KPR Gminy Kobierzyce, backed by ten goals from top scorer Carmen Filipa Claudino.

• Goalkeeper Sevilay Imanoğlu was the hero for Turkish side Bursa Büyükşehir BSK with 17 saves against Replasa Beti-Onak, but the Spanish hosts managed to fight back from a 9:15 half-time deficit.

• ŽRK Mlinotest Ajdovščina from Slovenia let slip a clearer win than the narrow 28:27 result against Cabooter Fortes Venlo (Netherlands), as they failed to score in the last five minutes, allowing the visitors to net the final three goals.

• Greek side A.C. PAOK took the biggest win of the week, beating Madeira Andebol SAD (Portugal) 37:26, backed by eight goals each from Vasiliki Gkatziou and Sanja Premović. Goalkeeper Emmanouela Tsiknaki also stood out with 14 saves.

• The pairings MSK IUVENTA Michalovce (SVK) vs ŽRK Split 2010 (CRO), Házená Kynžvart (CZE) vs Jomi Salerno (ITA) and Costa del Sol Málaga (ESP) vs ŽORK Bor (SRB) will be played as double-headers next weekend in Slovakia, Italy and Serbia.