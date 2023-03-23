Elche looking for away revenge in Spanish derby
Both EHF European Cup Women finalists will be determined this weekend, as the second-leg matches of the semi-final are scheduled for Saturday and Sunday.
The all-Spanish tie between Club Balonman Atletico Guardes and ATTICGO BM ELCHE is particularly exciting, as Elche will try to take revenge for a 22:23 defeat last week.
- on Saturday, Atletico Guardes will host their domestic rivals in Pontevedra
- in the first leg, Elche led 22:21 with two minutes to go, but two goals by Sandra Marques helped Atletico Guardes to snatch a win
- both teams lost their Spanish league games on Wednesday. Atletico were defeated by Super Amara Bera Bera (27:20), while Elche lost to BM Porrino (22:20)
- in the other tie, Slovakia’s MKS IUVENTA Michalovce will host Turkish side Antalya Konyaalti BSK in Michalovce on Sunday
- the hosts need to mount a strong comeback after Antalya won the first-leg match at home by seven goals, 31:24
- the draw for the home right in the final will take place on Monday 27 March
Debutants Antalya aiming high
The Turkish team are in their maiden season in EHF club competitions, but so far, they have impressed with their performance.
Antalya have eliminated Greece’s A.E.S.H. Pylea, Ukraine’s HC Galychanka Lviv, Portugal’s Sport Lisboa e Benfica, and fellow Turkish side Izmir BSB SK on their way to the semi-final, and now they have a good chance of reaching the final.