Elche's Nascimento hoping unity will take them to finals

Now, Nascimento is hoping that experience will help ATTICGO BM Elche to victory in their upcoming EHF European Cup Women semi-final ties against fellow Spanish side, CB Atlético Guardes, starting on Sunday 19 March (12:00 CET).

Nascimento reveals that the main strength of her team is the sense of unity.

“I believe that the main thing is the unity we have in the group, we are playing more for the team, helping each other more. In addition to good handball, a sense of unity makes a lot of difference in such an important game,” says Nascimento.

The 41-year-old right wing adds that she is hoping her experience will also help Elche to victory.

“In these ties I can make the difference when the ball comes to me. I'm going to do my best and I want to make a difference and be there to help in the decisive moments,” she says.

Nascimento says that under coach Joaquín Rocamora BM Elche have developed confidence and a desire to win.

“We want to play very well in this semi-final, our coach always tells us to give our best and that's our mentality. We go into every game to win, it's never good to go to games relaxed. We are preparing very well for Sunday's game and we will give everything to win,” she explains.

Leading on the court

Many of BM Elche’s players are at the start of their careers, with several teenagers and players in their early 20s on the roster alongside the likes of Nascimento and experienced Spaniards Nuria Andreu, Maria Flores and Ivet Musons.

But few have achieved what Nascimento has in her career; the Brazilian points to her World Player of the Year award as a particular highlight.

“I had the pleasure of being the best female player in the world, it was an impressive moment in my life,” she admits.

Nascimento joined Elche this season after giving birth to her daughter Lia; she previously played for Bourg-de-Péage in France after moving from Érd in 2020.

“The only thing I'm trying to do is give the younger ones more confidence, talk more, especially with the wingers, which is my position. And they always want to listen to me, they are warriors,” she reveals.

But Nascimento does not just talk during training sessions with her teammates. Even during games, this player makes herself heard.

“I can't stop talking when I'm playing. I always have a positive mindset and pass on confidence and security to my teammates.”