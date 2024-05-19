Elche snatch hard-fought win, still all to play for in Slovakia

In a low-scoring game, Elche ultimately grabbed a 22:20 win on home court in Spain, but the tie is still very open ahead of the return leg, which will be held on 24 May in Michalovce.

FINAL, FIRST LEG

ATTICGO Bm Elche (ESP) vs MSK IUVENTA Michalovce (SVK) 22:20 (11:10)

following a 3:0 run, Michalovce led 10:7 in the 26th minute, but Elche responded with a 4:0 run to pull in front at half-time

after the restart, the home side had the advantage most of the time, and they created a three-goal lead in the 58th minute (22:19) before Lívia Klucková reduced the gap

Patricia Wollingerová became Michalovce's top scorer with six goals; Pipy Wolfs netted five times for Elche

Elche's goalkeepers Nicole Morales and Marisol Carratu combined for 10 saves; Naira Mendes De Almeida stopped 11 balls for the visitors

for the Slovak side, it was the first defeat in the current event, as they had nine wins and one draw starting from Round 2

So Delgado lacked efficiency

Both sides defended better than they attacked and relied on some solid goalkeeping, so it was not a high-scoring match. Even Danila So Delgado, who is the competition's leading scorer, converted just three of her eight attempts, including two in the closing minutes. However, the 22-year-old left back from Elche continues to lead the scoring chart with 62 goals, and if she plays more efficiently next Friday, it will be hard for Michalovce to turn things around in this tie.